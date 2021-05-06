BUFORD — A day after Pope ended Buford’s perfect record, it finished off the season of the nation’s No. 1-ranked high school baseball team.
Riley Frost played the hero for the second straight day with the game-winning hit in the top of the seventh inning Thursday as the Greyhounds handed Buford a stunning 5-3 loss in Game 3 of their Class AAAAAA second-round series. Frost’s walkoff RBI single late Wednesday night gave Pope a 1-0 win in 11 innings, and evened the series after Buford's 8-1 win in Game 1.
“They’re all big this time of the year,” Pope coach Jeff Rowland said. “I can’t say enough about our kids. I can’t say enough about our fan base. You look at them. They’re into it. We can’t thank them enough. It wouldn’t happen without them. You don’t get to play a No. 1 (team) in the nation very often. We’ve played some ranked teams, none ranked No. 1. You throw all that stuff out the window this time of year and anything can happen. I’m excited for our kids. They did what they needed to do.”
Pope (27-9) used a combination of Dawson Campbell, Quinn Kerce and Carson Kerce on the mound in Game 3, and that trio continued the stellar pitching from the previous day. The Greyhounds entered Game 3 having held Buford scoreless for 13 straight innings Wednesday.
The Wolves (32-2) scratched out a run in each of the first three innings of Game 3 — all off Campbell — but failed to capitalize on opportunities against Quinn Kerce and Carson Kerce. Buford stranded eight runners the first four innings, leaving the bases loaded in the second.
“You don’t have words for something like this,” Buford coach Stuart Chester said. “You go like we did for so long and then it comes to an abrupt end. There’s nothing I can say. There aren’t words prepared. There’s nothing they can do or say. It seemed like we never got a break. We never made a break. That’s baseball. I just hate it for these seniors. They’re such good young men.
“They’ve done so well all season long just to put up with the pressure. I mean pressure all year long. We’ll grow from it somewhere, but it’s hard to see at this point and time.”
Pope’s seventh-inning rally got going with one out after Kent Schmidt drew a walk and Campbell singled off the shortstop’s glove. With one out, a wild pitch moved the runners to second and third against Wolves pitcher Treyton Rank, who had struck out the side in the previous inning.
Buford then chose to intentionally walk Pope’s No. 3 hitter, James Tibbs, to set up a force out at any base. But by not facing Tibbs, who was 1-for-11 in the series heading into the at-bat, they had to face Frost, who singled to left field for the go-ahead run. A slight misplay in the Buford outfield allowed a second run to score for the 5-3 edge.
“We just talk about slowing it down and not getting caught up in the moment and getting a quality at-bat,” Rowland said. “That’s what (Frost) did.”
Buford starter Jackson Gaspard went four innings and left with the game tied 3-3 before giving way to Rank. Gaspard gave up all three of his runs, on four hits and an error, in the second inning. Caid Heflin and Schmidt had RBI singles in the inning, and Campbell had an RBI double.
The Wolves had gone up 1-0 in the first inning on Riley Stanford’s RBI single, capitalizing on a bloop double from a hustling Brant Baughcum that kick-started the inning. Ayden Digiacomo blasted a solo home run to open the second inning and answer Pope’s three runs, but the second inning could have been so much more had the hosts not left the bases loaded as Campbell wiggled out of trouble.
It was more of the same for Buford in the third inning when an RBI double from Brett Rogers (2-for-3) tied the score 3-3 and put runners on second and third with one out. Pope brought in Quinn Kerce at that point, and the right-hander induced back-to-back groundball outs to escape with no more damage.
After the early chances, Buford went hitless the last three innings. Its only base runner during that span was with two outs in the sixth when Baughcum reached on an error.
“We had runners on,” Chester said. “The ball just didn’t bounce our way. They capitalized when they had to. It was just an exhausting three games.”
It was an unforgettable three games for Pope, a longtime powerhouse facing a Buford team in its first season in AAAAAA after moving up from AAAAA. Rowland said his players knew about the Wolves’ No. 1 national ranking, but didn’t fear it.
“We talked about all that,” Rowland said of the rankings. “We’ve had a pretty good run ourselves. It’s not all about Buford. Our kids believe they can go play with anybody and we were fortunate enough to do that today.”
Pope advances to play at South Effingham in the quarterfinals.
