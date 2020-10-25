MARIETTA – Ayanna Rodgers finished with 14 kills and Sophie-Katherine Harvey added 10 in helping Pope seal a 25-7, 25-17, 25-13 victory over Lanier on Saturday in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state volleyball tournament.
The win puts the Lady Greyhounds (29-1) in the state quarterfinals for the fifth straight year where they will play host to North Atlanta on Wednesday.
A win over their former Region 7AAAAAA rival could lead to a final four rematch with Sequoyah after coming up short to the Lady Chiefs a year ago in the same round.
“Our goal is to win a state championship, but we're blessed to be in every single round,” Pope coach Jeff White said. “We don't take it for granted. We play the team that's here. Let's take it one at a time.”
It was all Pope in the first set in cruising to an early 20-4 lead. Its only hitting error came when a Sadie Woodworth kill attempt nipped the antenna.
Pope did have some challenges in the second set. Lanier (30-16) served more aggressively, which created some difficulty on serve-receive.
The Lady Greyhounds eventually adjusted once it was 7-all and broke the second set open by winning 11 straight points.
Three consecutive kills by Rodgers opened a 13-7 lead. An ace by Kelli Kaiser was followed by an Lanier error before a Harvey kill and another Kaiser ace made it 17-7 in Pope's favor.
Then the Lady Greyhounds hit another rough patch in trying to put the second set away. With a 24-13 lead, Lanier managed to save four set points before leaning on Rodgers to come through with a much-needed kill.
“We had to focus on how we know how to play,” said Lily Harvey, who finished with six kills and a block. “We tend to play toward the other team's level and try to match them rather than playing to our level and keeping it that way the whole time. We got to focus on what we can do.”
For a moment, it looked like Lanier's late second set surge carried over to the third. The Lady Longhorns took an early 3-1 lead on back-to-back Pope hitting errors.
All that changed when Woodworth came through with a kill for a 4-3 lead to finish off a long point where Pope's defenders had to make dives to keep the ball off the ground.
“Those 50-50 balls can go either way, and it's huge for momentum,” White said. “When we shouldn't win a point, that usually leads to a couple of other points. Our kids never let the ball drop.”
Pope won three straight points on Becky Blaydes' serve to open a 7-3 lead and never relinquished control. The Lady Greyhounds sealed the match by winning four straight points on serve with two of them being Adair Hutchinson aces.
