MARIETTA -- Pope had no trouble in earning a trip to the Class AAAAAA state volleyball finals, sweeping Johns Creek 3-0 in a semifinal match Saturday.
The Lady Greyhounds (44-5) never trailed in any of the three sets, winning 25-11, 25-14, 25-20 to advance to the championship match against Sequoyah next Saturday at the LakePoint Sports complex in Emerson. The match is set to start at 4 p.m.
“I’m so proud of them,” Pope coach Angela Chapin said. “We wanted to come to play to get to that next round and that’s what the girls did.”
It will be the third state finals berth in five years for Pope (44-5), and its first since it lost to Buford in 202. The Lady Greyhounds will be aiming for their first state title since 2018, when they beat Allatoona for the Class AAAAAA crown.
“They’re just hungry to get there and play a really competitive match,” Chapin said. “They don’t take any of it for granted. While there is a dream of it, it’s not a weight or a pressure. It’s like just the freedom to play well with the hope that playing well will get us to those goals.”
The first set started out close, with Pope leading 5-4, but the Lady Greyhounds went on a 9-0 run -- with six points coming on errors by Johns Creek. They went on to win the opening set to take a 1-0 lead.
Sophie Katherine Harvey had two kills and an ace, while Ellis Crawford also had a couple of kills and Gretchen Eichelzer had two blocks and a kill to lead the Lady Greyhounds in the first set.
It was more of the same for Pope in the second set as it maintained a steady lead throughout and was up 17-12 when it finished the set with an 8-2 run -- with Harvey contributing two kills, and Eichelzer a kill and a block -- to go up 2-0.
Pope scored the first five points of the third and deciding set -- with Dayla Ortiz scoring the final two points of the run on back-to-back aces -- and the Lady Greyhounds were never threatened after that as they cruised to victory to complete the three-set sweep and punch their ticket to the finals.
Johns Creek, which also lost to Pope twice in Region 6AAAAAA play, finished the season 24-15.
