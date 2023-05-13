MARIETTA -- Pope sent 12 batters to the plate in the second inning, scored eight runs, and cruised to a 15-3 victory in Game 2 of its Class AAAAAA state playoff matchup against River Ridge on Friday.
Combine that with its 10-4 victory in Game 1, and the defending state champion Greyhounds earned it second straight trip to the state title series where it will take on the winner of Houston County and Etowah. The series will begin with a doubleheader on Thursday at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.
Facing off against River Ridge starter JD Rediger, a Georgia Southern signee, Pope (31-9) went down 1-2-3 in the first inning, but things drastically changed in the second.
Kent Schmidt opened the inning with an nine-pitch at-bat that produced a walk. Back-to-back singles by Jack Myers and Cooper Orr loaded the bases, and a walk to Jesse Walters brought in the first run.
Tanner Mourneau followed with a sharp grounder behind the mound that ricocheted into right field. The hit brought in two for a 3-1 lead.
Rediger induced a double-play ball as another run came it, but with two outs, the Greyhounds just continued to sent batters to the plate. John Stuetzer, who went 6-for-9 for the night, had an infield single and went to second on an errant throw. Eli Overstreet followed with an RBI double to right and when Carson Kerce connected for an RBI single, it was 6-1.
Schmidt came up for the second time in the inning and singled to put runners on first and third. Myers, who went 5-for-8 in the series with two doubles and four RBIs, then pulled a double down the third base line that scored Kerce, who scored seven runs in the two games, and brought Schmidt all the way around from first.
"After that first inning we made an adjustment to our strike zone," Pope coach Chris Turco said.
River Ridge (23-12) made a pitching change, but Pope's runs kept coming. Two more runs in the fourth and fifth, along with three in the sixth provided the winning margin. The last came on a two-run triple by Kerce, who came in to score on an overthrow. It was the 20th triple of his high school career, which Turco said is second in the state all-time.
Now, Pope hopes to continue a trend in next week's title series. The Greyhounds also played River Ridge in the state semifinals in 2017 and 2018. They won both of those meetings and went on to win the state championship. If Pope does go on to win, it will have earned its second straight title.
"Coming into the season Etowah was ranked No. 1 and Houston County was No. 2," Turco said. "Whoever we face will be a super-loaded team."
The Knights came into the playoffs as the No. 4 seed out of Region 6AAAAAA, but they didn't play like an ordinary No. 4 seed. Much like Pope was battle tested working its way through Region 7AAAAAA with the likes of Blessed Trinity and Lassiter, River Ridge had to contend with Etowah, Woodstock and Allatoona. It served it well coming into the playoffs in which it rolled past Alexander, Lassiter and Woodward Academy.
"Everybody we talked to said River Ridge and Etowah were the most talented in their region," Turco said. "Our regions were wars of attrition and they came in playing super hot."
Game 1 proved to be the difference between rain and shine. Pope grabbed a 4-0 lead heading to the fourth inning, but when a steady, light rain began to fall, River Ridge began a comeback. KJ Hart's two-run single cut the deficit in half. The Knights then took advantage of three Pope errors in the fifth to tie the game, which included an RBI single Michael Fallon.
Heading to the bottom of the fifth, the rain stopped and the Greyhounds' bats warmed up again. RBI singles by Orr, who was 3-for-7 with four RBIs in the series, and Walters, and a sacrifice fly by Jake Gastley reestablished a 7-4 lead. Gastley was making a spot start, and while he didn't have a hit, he had two RBIs.
"Jake has been awesome all year," Turco said. "He's a grinder. He had an unbelievable week of practice and we said we needed to get him in the lineup."
Andrew Nelms relieved starter Dawson Jones and pitched 2 1/3 innings of no-hit, shutout ball to earn the win.
