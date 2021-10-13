MARIETTA -- Pope continued its dominance in the Region 6AAAAAA tournament Wednesday as it defeated Allatoona 3-0 to advance to the championship match.
The Lady Greyhounds (35-7, 8-0) won 25-17, 25-13, 25-21 and continued the momentum from their second round Tuesday night where they swept Sprayberry 3-0.
Now, they will face Kennesaw Mountain for the title after the Lady Mustangs knocked off Lassiter in the other semifinal.
“This is the product of the work we have been doing all season,” Pope coach Erica Miller said. “It’s all the training, all the practices, the wins, and the losses. They put it all together (Wednesday) and did what they are capable of doing.”
Senior middle blocker Ayanna Rogers was the star of the match. This was not Rodgers first strong performance as she entered the match with 320 kills, 43 assists, and 21 blocks in the 2021 regular season.
“I am super proud of her,” Miller said. “She is known for kills and blocks so I was very excited to see how versatile she was tonight.”
The first went back and forth until Pope began to take advantage of miscommunication by the Lady Buccaneers (24-11, 5-3), to take a 17-12 lead.
Once the Lady Greyhounds took a five-point lead they continued to apply pressure, spiking the ball down the middle, honing in on the holes in the Allatoona defense.
The Lady Bucs tried to rally at the tail end of the set, but service errors and not being able to block at the net led to Lady Greyhounds taking the first set.
Allatoona held its own early in the second set. Continuing to bring the pressure at the net and in the back court the Lady Buccaneers went on a 3-0 run giving them their first lead of the night at 8-5.
Allatoona’s momentum slowly dissipated as offensive miscues and defensive errors began to show. Overpowered hits going outside the boundaries and missed digs allowed Pope to get back in the set.
Once the Lady Greyhounds gained control they went on a 8-0 run to make it 13-8 in the middle of the set. After Allatoona pulled back within two, key digs from Rodgers gave Pope the momentum to finish the set and take a 2-0 lead.
Pope came out hot in the third hitting shots in the outside corners allowing them to go on a 6-0 run for a 9-2 lead. Allatoona spread the floor which helped to make key blocks at the net and low digs in the back court to put them within one.
Now leading 15-14, the Lady Bucs went on a 3-0 run forcing Pope to take their first time out of the night.
The Lady Greyhounds responded with a 9-0 run to lead 23-19 before closing out the match.
“Sometimes it is not the mistakes we make but it's who we are playing,” Allatoona coach Joe Soley said. “We saw fear on players' faces, that's why we had to call a lot of time outs. You're playing against a team (Pope) who is going out there to have fun and laughing and we are just scared to death. We just felt we had to do everything perfectly and that was really a downfall (Wednesday).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.