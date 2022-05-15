After four years from its last state championship victory, Pope is back.
The Greyhounds knocked Buford out of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs with an 8-5, 8-4 doubleheader sweep in a state semifinal series at Jeff Rowland Field on Saturday. The victory sends Pope to the state finals where it will face Region 6AAAAAA foe Allatoona at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. The best-of-three championship series will begin with a doubleheader Thursday evening with a third game on Friday if necessary.
The matchup will be a rematch of the 2018 state championship series in which the Greyhounds won two game to one at Rome's AdventHealth Stadium.
Pope took advantage of two Buford errors in the first inning of Game 1 to take a 2-0 lead. Dawson Campbell, who was 3-for-3 with two RBIs in the opener, had an RBI single which was followed by a sacrifice fly by Carson Kerce. Campbell also pitched five innings to earn the win. Kerce pitched the last two innings to earn the save.
Buford came back to take a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning on a solo home run by Brant Baughcum and a two-run single by Cannon Goldin. But in the home-half of the inning the Greyhounds had five hits highlighted by Trey Kaiser's two-run single to take a 6-3 lead. Kaiser finished Game 1 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Parker Walsh pulled the Wolves within one with a two-run home run in the top of the fifth, but Pope answered with single runs in its half of the fifth and the sixth to post the victory.
Cody McGill had a double, while Jack Meyers and Cooper Orr each added RBIs.
The Greyhounds tried to take the suspense out of Game 2 early with two runs in the first and four more in the second to take a 6-0 lead. Kerce led the way, going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Buford rallied with a Kaden Martin two-run home run and an RBI single from Baughcum, who had five hits in the doubleheader, to pull within 7-4 in the fifth, but Jack Butler shut down rally. Pope's 6-foot-4 ace pitched six innings to earn the victory.
Campbell finished Game 2 going 2-for-3 with an RBI and Kent Schmidt was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.