LAWRENCEVILLE – Approximately 400 Pope students made the 40-mile trip from campus and packed the section behind the dugout Thursday night as the Greyhounds competed in the Class AAAAAA baseball state championship.
They cheered on their peers for two games over five hours at Coolray Field, despite cool, rainy weather and an eventual two-game series sweep, 8-3 and 7-4, at the hands of Houston County.
The students created a sea of blue, as many of them decorated themselves with face paint. Many of the boys went as far to paint their entire chest and back to resemble the jerseys of their friends on the team.
Liam, a senior, said every member of the starting lineup had a shirtless student “wearing” a jersey, and the cold winds and dropping temperatures did not faze them.
“We’ve been too energetic to get cold,” he said halfway through Game 1.
The cheering section made itself known even before the first pitch. They took off their caps, turned toward the flag, in unison the Pope students sang every word of the national anthem. The students overpowered the song being played over the loudspeaker, and they finished their own rendition a line or two early.
The students were not short on accessories as they brought cowbells and vuvuzelas to enhance their chants and cheers. They also brought signs and team flags — which later turned into a point of controversy between the two competing student sections.
Midway through Game 2, a Houston County fan snuck his way over to the Pope side and stole a Greyhound flag when it was left unattended. The fan raced up the stairs waving the flag, and he circled all the way back over to the Houston side as a few Pope fans chased close behind.
After some help from some Houston County parents and the athletic director, the flag was returned.
Erica, a junior, was making her student section debut. Normally, she said she is in the dugout with the team for her sports medicine position with the school. She said she wasn’t able to attend the state championship series last year at Truist Park due to final exams, but she and her friends are avid baseball fans who relished the experience to see their team play.
Erica said she has already attended multiple Atlanta Braves games this season, and she enjoyed the opportunity to watch her school play at Coolray Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.