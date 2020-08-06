Rather than resting on their laurels, Pope's state championship softball team is looking to reach the summit all over again.
“When you get to the top of the mountain, it’s like the 'death zone.' There’s not enough oxygen to survive,” Pope coach Chris Turco said. “It’s like I told the girls, 'We’re not the state champions anymore. It’s a new season. You have to try to climb the mountain again. You can’t live up there at the top of the mountain.'”
Pope's next trip up the mountain will provide new, and tougher, challenges.
The Lady Greyhounds had a 15-1 record in Region 7AAAAAA last season, but realignment placed Pope in a stacked Region 6AAAAAA field.
“We’re actually in a lot more of a competitive region that we were last year,” Turco said. “Kennesaw Mountain won their region last year. They’re a huge threat. Lassiter, you know they’re always a big threat. Allatoona is a softball powerhouse. We’ve got them. Sprayberry made a run to the playoffs last year. Kell went to the playoffs.”
Pope has amassed four region championships and two state titles in Turco's 15 years at Pope, but no amount of experience can prepare a coach to lead a team during a pandemic.
“The major issue will be what will happen if someone ends up getting COVID,” Turco said. “Right now, the guideline is, if one of us gets it or is exposed to it, we’re out for 14 days. If a rash of that hits your team, it could significantly impact things.”
No matter how good a team is, winning a state championship requires some luck. Normally, this means avoiding the injury bug, but teams will also have to avoid losing players to the coronavirus.
“The best team isn’t necessarily going to win. It’s going to be the healthiest team, and a lot of that maybe is luck,” Turco said. “Just staying healthy -- that’s one of the biggest things we can hope for right now. Fingers crossed, no injuries, no COVID.”
Fortunately, Pope's strongest position got stronger in the offseason.
Senior Hallie Adams, a three-time all-state pitcher and the 2019 Class AAAAAA Pitcher of the Year, is returning. She will rotate with fellow senior and second-team all-region pitcher Morgan Hermon.
Turco said he is excited to pair the veteran pitchers with incoming freshman Kendall Frost.
“We actually added a talented pitcher, so we returned our entire staff and added one," Turco said. "We really like our pitching, and we think that’s going to be a strength of ours."
Pitching is not Pope's only strength. The team also returns a few significant presences at the plate.
Sophomore Jadyn Laneaux broke Pope’s single-season batting average record with a .571 mark in her first season, while senior Bailey Chapin will return for one more season before moving on to play at Georgia Tech. Kaitlyn Wells, an Elon commit and a 2018 all-region player, is also back after she missed all of the 2019 season due to injury.
The Lady Greyhounds’ talent is evident, but Turco attributes the success last season to their mental strength in the face of adversity.
That mental fortitude came to play when Pope faced a first-round tournament exit last season against Apalachee last season.
“In 2018, we finished as state runner-up. We spiraled in the first game in Columbus and ended up losing,” Turco said. “In the Apalachee game, all that came to a head. We were actually behind in the fifth inning. Things started kind of swirling, and our girls stayed mentally strong and found a way to pull it out.”
Now, Turco is counting on his team’s ability to remain mentally strong coming off a lofty peak.
“We’re not looking at it as defending the state title,” Turco said. “We’re in base camp right now. We have to get ready to climb the mountain again.”
