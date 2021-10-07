Pope’s softball team already had an advantage entering Wednesday’s potential Region 6AAAAAA championship game against Lassiter, but the Lady Greyhounds made sure they didn’t need to take advantage of it.
Katie Ward hit two home runs and drove in all four runs to lead Pope to a 4-0 victory over the Lady Trojans. Kendall Frost threw a complete game, two-hit shutout to earn the win.
The victory secured Pope’s fifth straight region championship and means it will be a No. 1 seed when the Class AAAAAA state playoffs begin next week. With region play finishing up this week, it appears as if the Lady Greyhounds may open the playoffs at home against either Mill Creek or Peachtree Ridge. The winner of that series will take on the winner of South Effingham and Lakeside, DeKalb in Round 2.
Heading into the game, Lassiter (25-2, 11-2) not only needed to beat Pope (25-2, 13-0) in order to win the region title, but because it dropped the first game between the east Cobb rivals 6-1, it needed to win by at least five runs.
The Lady Trojans, who are the defending Class AAAAAA state champions, will also open the playoffs at home next week, and it will also be against either Mill Creek or Peachtree Ridge. The winner of that series will face the Glynn Academy-North Atlanta winner.
Pope hosts Kell on Thursday to close the regular season while Lassiter hosts Sprayberry.
