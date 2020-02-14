Pope will send three wrestlers into Saturday’s finals of Class AAAAAA traditional state Championships at the Macon Centreplex.
Aidan Karpinski will wrestle Dalton’s Cole Hunt for the title at 106 pounds, Joey Robinson will face Alexander’s Andrew Voiles at 113 and Max Druhot will take on South Paulding’s Jacob Seymour at 120.
Druhot, a 2018 champion, will be looking to prevail after losing a 7-2 decision to Sequoyah’s Christian Small in last season’s final. Robinson was fourth last year.
Through early Friday night, Pope sat fourth in the Class AAAAAA standings, trailing Creekview, Cambridge and Richmond Hill. Other Cobb teams in the top 20 included Harrison and Sprayberry.
Lassiter’s Landon Chambers will compete for a title in Class AAAAAAA, facing off with North Gwinnett’s Rex McDaniel at 145 pounds. Chambers was sixth at 132 last season.
The Trojans were 15th as of Friday night, with Camden County and Collins Hill commanding the team standings. McEachern was also in the top 20.
Kell’s Andrew Parlato will try to win the Class AAAAA title at 220 pounds when he wrestles Buford’s Evan DiMaggio in the championship match. It will be a rematch of the 2019 final, in which Parlato beat DiMaggio 7-3.
Kell was in the top 15 as a team, with Woodland in the lead.
Walker’s Robert Westbrook and North Cobb Christian’s Nate Watson will each have a shot at a championship in Class A.
Westbrook will face Mount Pisgah Christian’s Josh Noble at 106 pounds, and Watson will challenge Irwin County’s Wright Walker at 138. Watson was the state runner-up at 132 last season, while Westbrook was fifth at 106.
Walker and North Cobb Christian were near one another in the top 20 of the team standings, with Trion, Commerce and Mount Pisgah at the top.
