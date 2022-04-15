MARIETTA -- Pope dominated from start to finish as it defeated Shiloh 10-0 in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state girls' soccer playoffs at Pope Multi-Sport Complex on Thursday.
The Lady Greyhounds -- the second seed from Region 6AAAAAA--scored four goals in the first half and six more in the second half to take the win and advance to the second round, where they will play either North Atlanta -- the 4AAAAAA champion --on the road or Effingham County--the fourth seed from 2AAAAAA -- at home next Wednesday.
The game was stopped after Pope’s 10th goal with 5:21 remaining in the second half due to the Mercy Rule.
“We played a great game,” Pope coach Jen Smith said. “We really connected with each other, we were able to finish and it was a great way to start our journey in the state playoffs and we’re really looking for ward to the next round.”
Carly Oubs scored four goals, while Presley Morales and Giselle Aitken added two goals each and goalkeeper Addie Daughtry recorded the shutout to lead Pope (12-5-1), which returns to the second round after losing to Riverwood in its first-round game last year.
The Lady Greyhounds would earn a sixth trip to the quarterfinals in 10 seasons with a second-round win.
Shiloh – the third seed from 8AAAAAA – finishes its season at 13-6.
Pope got its first goal of the game with 36:40 remaining in the first half when Morales scored on a header to give the Lady Greyhounds a 1-0 lead.
The second goal of the game for Pope was scored by Oubs, who scored with 28:52 left in the first half to make it 2-0.
Morales got her second score of the game as booted the ball into the goal on an assist by Emily Ryan with 24:21 to go in the first half for a 3-0 Pope advantage.
Aitken got the last goal of the first half for Pope when she scored with 20:24 left to give the Lady Greyhounds a 4-0 lead that they would hold at halftime.
Pope picked up where it left off in the first half with a goal by Oubs with 31:10 remaining in the game to increase the Lady Greyhounds' lead to 5-0.
Aitken added her second goal of the game to make it 6-0 with 26:37 left, then Oubs achieved the hat-trick with her third goal on a header at the 21:01 mark to boost the Pope advantage to 7-0.
A goal by Olivia O’Connor with 14:57 to play made it 8-0, then Oubs’ fourth score with 9:31 to go and Carly Brown’s goal with 5:21 left gave the Lady Greyhounds a 10-0 lead that ended the game with the imposition of the Mercy Rule.
Daughtry preserved the shutout in the final minutes of the game with a couple of diving saves of Shiloh shot attempts.
