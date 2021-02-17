MARIETTA -- Pope outscored Allatoona 17-6 in the fourth quarter to post a 47-24 victory in the second round of the Region 6AAAAAA tournament at Wheeler High School on Wednesday.
The win advances the Lady Greyhounds (17-9) to the region semifinals where they will face Kell on Thursday. The win also secured Pope’s spot in the state playoffs.
Lady Greyhounds' coach Bill Blythe said that he said a many players stepped up because members of the team were dealing with injures.
Pope closed out the first quarter with a 9-7 lead, holding the Lady Buccaneers (10-12) without a field goal until the one-minute mark of the period.
The Lady Greyhounds would extend their lead to double-digits in the second quarter, with a three-pointer from Riley Bensman for a 17-9 lead.
Allatoona would only one basket in the second period and Pope out scored the Lady Bucs 11-2 to close the first half up 20-9.
“We’ve been a pretty good defensive team all year,” Blythe said. “We worked on defense everyday day and so that’s our pride.”
Pope would further increase the lead in the third quarter with a Bensman layup, a Cesta Gatro three-pointer, and a free throw from Katie Ward for a 28-11 lead.
Pope's buit its largest lead of the night at 37-20 on a shot from Caroline Heintzelman.
The Lady Greyhounds were led by Cheyenne Holloman who finished the game with 18 points.
Heintzelman scored eight of her 10 points in the final period to help Pope close out the game. Gatro also added 10 points.
Davi Loccisano led Allatoona with 11 points.
