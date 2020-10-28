MARIETTA -- Pope earned a chance to defend its Class AAAAAAA state championship with a two-game sweep of Effingham County in a quarterfinal-round series Tuesday.
The Lady Greyhounds came from behind to win the first game 4-3 in eight innings, then dominated from start to finish to take the nightcap 9-0 and complete the sweep.
It will be the fifth consecutive trip to Columbus and the eighth in nine years for Pope (26-6), which will be joined there by Region 6AAAAAA rival Lassiter as well as Creekview and the winner of the Buford-South Effingham series.
Games will begin Friday, with the champion crowned Saturday.
“Columbus is always the goal,” Pope coach Chris Turco said. “Columbus is special. It’s never easy, and it’s always a challenge. Give credit to Effingham County. They’re a tough team and they gave us all we can handle. You have to play your “A” game to go to Columbus. For us, it’s a fun tradition. It shows that we’re peaking at the right time and playing our best ball late in the year, and that’s all we can ask for.”
Kaitlin Wells hit a home run in each game, while Kendal Frost and Hallie Adams pitched complete-game victories. Adams also recorded nine strikeouts.
Trailing 3-1 in the opening game, Pope closed the gap with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Emily Ricci singled to score Kailey Martin to help the Lady Greyhounds narrow Effingham County’s lead to 3-2.
Wells led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a double, and Bailey Chapin followed with a double of her own to tie the game at 3-all. A bunt single by Katie Ward put runners on first and third, and Natalie Klingler’s sacrifice fly drove in Chapin to provide the game-winning run for the Lady Greyhounds.
“One of things we have always talked about is playing fearlessly and battling to the end,” Turco said. “We believe, with our pitching and our offense, that, if we battle to the last out, we have a chance. That’s our second walk-off win in the last two state playoff series, so the girls battled to the end.”
Wells hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first to give Pope a 1-0 lead before Effingham County came back with two runs in the third inning and a run in the fifth.
Pope came out swinging in Game 2 with four runs in the top of the first inning. Wells and Chapin hit back-to-back home runs, with Wells hitting a two-run homer and Chapin a solo shot.
The Lady Greyhounds then erupted for five more runs in the top of the fourth, with Ward’s two-run homer being the biggest hit.
