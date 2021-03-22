KENNESAW -- Pope scored three runs during the top of the third inning for all the runs it would need, leading to an 8-1 victory over Kennesaw Mountain in Region 6AAAAAA play Friday.
Pope (12-3, 4-1) sent nine batters to the plate during the third inning, scoring three runs on three walks and four hits. This included a one-out single from Carson Kerce, RBI singles from both Riley Frost and Fabian Guillen and a double from Kent Schmidt.
“We had a slow start but as the game moved on, we started to play better and got our key hits in,” Pope coach Jeff Rowland said. “I knew we were going to have our hands full because they (Kennesaw Mountain) are a good team, but I think we did well overall.”
The Mustangs (10-8, 3-2) scored a run during the fourth off a hit from Sam Parker, sending Drew Narine home.
“The difference tonight was with runners and scoring position and Pope did a good job getting key hits,” Kennesaw Mountain coach George Hansen said. “My team is very young and still learning. I am proud of how we competed tonight, and our players did not let the calls get to them. To win, we need to score runs but we played good defensively but still need to develop our offense.”
The Greyhounds added two more runs during the fifth, scoring off a two-run single from Dawson Campbell to send Caid Heflin and Trey Kaiser home to make it 6-1.
Pope closed the scoring in the sixth on an RBI single from Heflin to plate Nick Jones. Jackson Hvizdak followed with a hit to score Kerce.
“There is always room improvement and we need to clean up defensively,” Rowland said. “We struck out too many times for us and our pitcher (Peyton Cariaco) really kept us in the game. Whenever he is on the mound, we feel like we have a pretty good chance.”
Cariaco pitched six strong innings, allowing three hits and struck out seven to earn the win.
