Pope vs Houston County - The ladies celebrate a point won during their match with Houston County, played at Pope. The Lady Greyhounds advance to the 6A State Semifinals with a 3-0 win. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Pope vs Houston County - Pope's Becky Blaydes (16) scrambles to keep the ball alive during their match with Houston County, played at Pope. The Lady Greyhounds advance to the 6A State Semifinals with a 3-0 win. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Pope vs Houston County - Pope's Isabella Koo (4) keeps the ball in play during their match with Houston County, played at Pope. The Lady Greyhounds advance to the 6A State Semifinals with a 3-0 win. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Pope vs Houston County - Pope's Becky Blaydes (16) gets the point with this shot during their match with Houston County, played at Pope. The Lady Greyhounds advance to the 6A State Semifinals with a 3-0 win. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Pope vs Houston County - Pope's Sophie-Katherine Harvey (1) gets the point with this shot during their match with Houston County, played at Pope. The Lady Greyhounds advance to the 6A State Semifinals with a 3-0 win. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Pope vs Houston County - Pope's Gretchen Eichelzer (18) gets the block for a point during their match with Houston County, played at Pope. The Lady Greyhounds advance to the 6A State Semifinals with a 3-0 win. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Pope vs Houston County - Pope's Cooper Abney (10) with the set for Ellis Crawford (14) during their match with Houston County, played at Pope. The Lady Greyhounds advance to the 6A State Semifinals with a 3-0 win. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Pope vs Houston County - Pope's Dayla Ortiz (2) serves during their match with Houston County, played at Pope. The Lady Greyhounds advance to the 6A State Semifinals with a 3-0 win. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Pope vs Houston County - Pope's student body section approves of the play during the match with Houston County, played at Pope. The Lady Greyhounds advance to the 6A State Semifinals with a 3-0 win. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Pope vs Houston County - Pope's Ellis Crawford (14) goes high to get this tap during their match with Houston County, played at Pope. The Lady Greyhounds advance to the 6A State Semifinals with a 3-0 win. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Pope vs Houston County - Pope's Ellis Crawford (14) gets the point with this shot during their match with Houston County, played at Pope. The Lady Greyhounds advance to the 6A State Semifinals with a 3-0 win. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Pope vs Houston County - Pope's Becky Blaydes (16) gets the point with this shot during their match with Houston County, played at Pope. The Lady Greyhounds advance to the 6A State Semifinals with a 3-0 win. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Pope vs Houston County - The ladies celebrate a point won during their match with Houston County, played at Pope. The Lady Greyhounds advance to the 6A State Semifinals with a 3-0 win. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
MARIETTA -- Pope earned another trip to the state semifinals with a three-set sweep of Houston County in a Class AAAAAA quarterfinal match Wednesday.
The Lady Greyhounds had little trouble, winning 25-15, 25-14, 25-12 to advance to a final four showdown at home with Johns Creek -- a five-set winner over Marist in another quarterfinal -- on Saturday.
It will be the fifth consecutive season in the state semifinals for Pope (43-5), which won the Class AAAAAA state championship in 2018 during.
“It feels like a huge accomplishment to get back there,” Pope coach Angela Chapin said. “It’s been really hard to try to take it match-by-match and point-by-point. I think there’s a pride, -- like, we wanted to do this and be here, but now we want to get through it. Lots of good training days these next couple of days, and then get after it hard on Saturday.”
Pope led 15-7 in the first set, when Houston County (27-13) went on a 6-0 run to cut the Lady Greyhounds’ lead to 15-13.
That was as close as the Lady Bears would get, however, as Pope finished the first set with a 10-2 run. Sophie-Katherine Harvey had three kills and Ellis Crawford contributed one to lead the Lady Greyhounds during the run.
Houston County stayed close to Pope early in the second set and trailed 11-8 when Pope went on a 12-2 run to go up 23-10 and pull away for the two-set lead. Crawford contributed a kill and a block to help fuel the Lady Greyhound rally.
The third set was similar to the second as Houston County stayed within striking range early on and trailed 11-8 before the Lady Greyhounds got a couple of more kills from Crawford during a 14-4 run that clinched the set and match.
“I’m so pleased with how competitive and crisp they played,” Chapin said. “I feel like they’re really feeling the energy and thriving on the energy of the state playoff. I was really proud of them, the discipline they brought and the energy.”
Pope will play Region 7AAAAAA rival Johns Creek for the third time this season, with the Lady Greyhounds winning 3-0 on Sept. 6 and 3-1 on Oct. 12.
