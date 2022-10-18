MARIETTA – Pope defeated Allatoona 6-2 in the winner's bracket game of a Class AAAAAA super regional playoff Tuesday at the Pope Multi-Sport Complex.
Both teams won their opening games of the super regional, as the Lady Greyhounds defeated Jackson County 3-1 and the Lady Buccaneers upended Newnan 9-1. The two teams met twice before in the regular season, with Pope winning in both meetings.
The game got off to a fast start with Pope taking a commanding 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
The Greyhounds scored two runs before even recording a hit as leadoff batter Jadyn Laneaux reached on an error. This was followed by a walk by Emily Ricci, and then the third batter, Kailey Martin, also reached on an infield error, which allowed Laneaux and Ricci to score.
In the same inning, Natalie Klingler reached on yet another error and drove in Martin for the third run of the inning. Abby Lawson followed with a single into right field driving in Kendall Frost to make it 4-0.
Pope scored again in the bottom of the second on a fielder’s choice to make it 5-0.
Frost was also Pope’s starting pitcher, and she was all the Lady Greyhounds needed as she pitched a complete game and struck out 11 batters.
The Lady Buccaneers were held hitless through the first two innings. This trend was broken up when Haley Coyle launched a two-run home run over left field to put Allatoona on the board.
Pope scored again in the bottom of the sixth on a wild pitch, ending all of Allatoona's momentum heading into the seventh.
Despite allowing six runs, Allatoona’s Aubrey Moore put in a solid pitching performance. She held Pope to just four hits over the course of the game, and only one run was earned.
Allatoona fells into the loser’s bracket and will now face elimination against either Newnan on Wednesday. Pope awaits the winner in the super regional championship.
Allatoona 9, Newnan 1: The Lady Buccaneers defeated the Lady Cougars in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA super regional.
In the top of the first Newnan’s Caroline Strickland drove home Presley Ivey with a two-out single into center field.
Allatoona answered in the bottom of the inning as Hayley Coyle’s RBI double drove in Alyssa Ramsey to tie the game 1-1.
Coyle was at it again the next inning. She hit another double, this time driving in two runners to push the lead out to 3-1.
Newnan was able to keep the game close for the next three innings, as it kept Allatoona off the board. However, the Cougars were never able to put together another serious scoring chance, as it only recorded one more hit the remainder of the game.
In the late innings, Allatoona put the game out of reach. In the bottom of the fifth, the Lady Buccaneers scored three times with an RBI single by Regan Fuchs and a two-run single by Aubrey Moore.
The following inning, Coyle notched her fourth hit of the day with a three-run home run to center field bring the game to an end at 9-1.
In the circle, Moore pitched a complete game for Allatoona. She allowed just one run on three hits while striking out nine batters over six innings.
