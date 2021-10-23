MARIETTA -- Pope continued its dominance in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state tournament with a 3-0 sweep of Effingham County on Saturday.
The Lady Greyhounds (38-7) won 25-22, 25-19 and 25-9 in straight sets, and advanced to next week's state quarterfinals where they will face Lakeside-Evans. The location of the game will be decided by the GHSA's universal coin flip as both teams are No. 1 seeds.
“I think they just know they are playing consistent, high level volleyball,” Pope coach Erica Miller said. “They are confident about what they are able to do.”
Miller said she was especially proud of her four seniors — Brianna Dempsey, Ella Burris, Kaitlin Otto and Ayanna Rodgers — and their performances.
“I’m super happy for my seniors to have played so well today like they did,” she did. “So, I’m happy for them because this might be our last home match.”
The first set went back-and-forth, with Pope leading for most of it. The Lady Greyhounds were able to capitalize on a few miscues by the Lady Rebels (22-19), and went on to win 25-22.
Effingham County held its own in the second set, and fought to tie the score at 8-8, but its momentum soon dissipated as Pope went on a 6-2 run, forcing the Lady Rebels to take a timeout. Effingham County tried to fight back, but its efforts were unsuccessful, and the Lady Greyhounds took the set 25-19.
The third set was Pope’s most dominant. The Lady Greyhounds came out strong and took advantage of the Lady Rebels’ miscues to get an early 7-1 lead. Effingham County took its final timeout, but struggled to regroup and were held to just nine points in the third set.
“I think part of it was there was some awareness that for the seniors, it could be their last set on the court, I think that made a difference for a couple of them,” Miller said. “As a group, they want to finish (strong), they want to close it out.”
