After winning the Class AAAAAA state championship last fall, Pope’s softball team has picked up where it left off and is in position to challenge for another crown.
The Lady Greyhounds have rolled through the 2020 season, holding a 16-3 overall record and a perfect 9-0 mark in Region 6AAAAAA.
Pope coach Chris Turco said he has been satisfied with the team’s performance in every way.
“We’ve been really blessed with solid pitching this season,” Turco said, “Our girls have been throwing the ball really well, and our defense has been astounding.”
Senior Hallie Adams has been a dominant in the circle. Last Tuesday, she earned the 64th win of her career, which set a new program record.
Freshman Kendall Frost has been nearly as good as she reached 32 consecutive scoreless innings last Saturday.
Pope is on a 10-game winning streak and holds a 1½-game lead over Kennesaw Mountain in the region standings. Through 19 games, the Lady Greyhounds have allowed only 45 runs.
“One thing that we strive to do is get better every day,” Turco said. “In October, we’re hoping to be a lot better than we were in August. The girls have consistently improved all around and gained more experience as the season goes on.”
With 10 games left in the regular-season schedule, including three region contests, the playoffs are becoming a topic of conversation. The Lady Greyhounds have secured a spot in the Class AAAAAA tournament and are determined to defend their state title.
Pope still has games against Kennesaw Mountain and third-place Lassiter that will determine the region’s top seeds, but Turco said he and his players are confident.
“Whether or not we finish first, second or third is up for grabs,” Turco said. “We look forward to figuring out what our destiny is going to be and getting a clear picture of what the playoffs may hold for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.