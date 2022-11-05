EMERSON -- Sequoyah dictated the first two sets of Saturday's Class AAAAAA state championship match before Pope's alarm went off.
From that point, the Lady Greyhounds were in full control at LakePoint Sports' Champions Center, rallying from two sets down to beat the Lady Chiefs 21-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16, 15-11 and clinch their second state title in the last five seasons.
“I don't know if I'm feeling it quite yet,” Pope community coach Erica Miller said. “I think for them, all year, they fought in really close matches, and, most of the time, they were able to pull it out. I think it wasn't so uncomfortable that we were in a close match and it was going long.”
Sophie-Katherine Harvey, who led Pope (45-5) with 25 kills, was quite busy late in the fifth set. With the score knotted at 9-all, she reeled off three straight kills to put the Lady Greyhounds in the driver's seat. Another Harvey kill gave them match point before Cooper Abney clinched it with an ace.
It was just two years ago that Pope needed five sets to beat Sequoyah in a semifinal-round match in Canton, after Sequoyah had swept Pope in the same round the previous year.
“Since the fifth sets are shorter, there is a lot more adrenaline, and everything is faster and more frantic” Harvey said. “They are also more stressful, but it also feels like you've earned it better.”
Sequoyah (37-4), which won a state championship in 2014, has been in three finals and one semifinal in the last four years. The Lady Chiefs also lost a five-setter to Allatoona in the 2019 championship.
“We talked at the beginning that all you need is a chance, and we had our chance,” Sequoyah coach John Edwards said. “Pope played a little better than we did. Hats off to our girls for the standards that they've set for four years -- our nine seniors. Three finals and a final four, you can't take that away.”
For the first two sets, Sequoyah did little wrong.
A five-point run on Sydney Huyck's serve put the Lady Chiefs ahead 18-15 in the first set, and they never looked back. Huyck, who led Sequoyah with 19 kills, rattled off three in the final four points to take the set.
In the second set, Huyck got hot on serve again after Sequoyah trailed Pope 15-11. She reeled off seven straight points and got help from Sara Siefert, who got three kills and one solo block during the run.
The Lady Chiefs went on to stretch the lead to 24-18 on three straight kills by Milanni Abdus-Salaam and another smash by Siefert before going ahead by two sets.
Then, it was Pope that made a statement early in the third set by jumping out to a 6-0 lead.
“In our break between sets 2 and 3, we went back there and said, 'We're not going down without a fight. We're not going to go down easy,'” Miller said. “'We're going out there and try to win Set 3. That's all we can do. We can't try to win the match. We're going to try to win Set 3.'”
After Sequoyah worked its way back to eventually tie the third set at 19-all, Pope won six of the next seven points to send the match to a fourth set.
Midway through the fourth set, Pope got into rhythm. The Lady Greyhounds went on a four-point run on Ellis Crawford's serve to take a 17-10 lead, taking advantage of two Sequoyah errors.
Unforced errors continued getting into Sequoyah's as Pope pulled away in the fourth set.
“The first two sets, (Pope was) making errors, and then we flipped it,” Edwards said. “We were the one making errors, and they weren't. That was the biggest thing. Hats off to them in set 3 for coming out strong and giving themselves chances.”
Abney dished out 48 sets for Pope. Crawford finished with 12 kills and Dayla Ortiz had five aces.
For Sequoyah, Taylor Pecht finished with 52 assists. Siefert added 18 kills, Huyck was in on three blocks and Abdus-Salaam added eight kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.