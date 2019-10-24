Pope got off to a good start with an opening-round victory Thursday, beating Apalachee 3-2 in the Class AAAAAA state softball tournament in Columbus.
Mount Paran Christian did not have the same luck against Tattnall Square, falling 7-3 in the Class A private-school tournament.
Pope (27-4) trailed 2-1 heading to the sixth inning when Zoe Laneaux connected for a two-run double to take the lead.
The Lady Greyhounds advanced in the winners; bracket to face River Ridge later Thursday night. The winner of that game will move into the winners’ bracket championship game, which is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday.
The loser of the Pope-River Ridge game will face either Lee County or Evans at 4 p.m. Friday.
Creekview also won its opening game of the Class AAAAAA tournament and advanced to play Dacula.
With its loss, Mount Paran (17-12) dropped into the losers’ bracket and will face Eagle’s Landing Christian at noon Friday in an elimination game. The winner of that game will then advance to play the loser of Friday’s Wesleyan-Mount de Sales at 4 p.m.
Mount Paran trailed 1-0 heading to the bottom of the fourth inning when it struck for three runs to take the lead. However, Tattnall Square answered with five runs in the top of the fifth and added one in the top of the sixth to pull away for the win.
Raegen Moody had a hit and drove in two for Mount Paran, while Sydney Chambley was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Among other teams of note, Etowah, won its opening game of the Class AAAAAAA tournament, beating Peachtree Ridge 3-0. The Lady Eagles advanced to play Grayson later Thursday night.
