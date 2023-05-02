WOODSTOCK – In a battle between 2022 state champions, Pope came out on top with a 5-2 win at Woodstock in Game 3 of their second round Class AAAAAA state playoff series Monday night.
Four scoreless innings gave way to a flurry of offense, with the Greyhounds (27-9), last year's Class AAAAAA title winners, scoring five runs over the fifth and sixth innings. It all started when John Steutzer stole home and ended with a key bases-clearing double.
The Greyhounds advanced to the state quarterfinals and will host Tift County, with the series scheduled to begin with a doubleheader on Friday.
“We felt like whoever scored the first run would have the advantage,” Pope coach Chris Turco said. “We knew we would have to get creative on the bases, and we had our best base runner on third. He used his instincts and did a heck of a job.”
Stuetzer drew a four-pitch walk to start the fifth inning, which forced Woodstock’s (23-11) starting pitcher Tanner Cahill out of the game. Kevin Maurer took over, but Eli Overstreet singled, and Carson Kerce walked to load the bases.
With nobody out, Stuetzer swiped home, and Kent Schmidt followed with an RBI single to give Pope a 2-0 advantage.
Maurer worked out of the jam with two strikeouts and a groundout, but the damage was already done. The Wolverines, last year's Class AAAAAAA champions, cut the lead to one in their trip to the plate. A double play hurt their momentum, but after Mylon Uribe and Brooks McKenna reached base, Jack Poor brought in Woodstock’s first run of the game.
“That was a back-and-forth pitcher’s duel,” Turco said. “Guys were slugging it out. We knew Ethan (Garrett) was throwing a heck of a game, and we stranded (McKenna) on third. I felt good, knowing we still had the lead after they punched back.”
Both starting pitchers, Garrett and Cahill, were controlling the game. Over four innings, Cahill allowed one earned run with two strikeouts and three walks. Garrett went six innings with one strikeout, one walk and one run allowed.
Leading 2-1 through five innings, Pope blew the game open with the bases-clearing double from Schmidt, though he was thrown out trying to extend to a triple. The Greyhounds extended their lead to 5-1 and needed just six more outs to advance to Round 3.
Woodstock went down quietly in the sixth inning, but with three outs left to save its season, the seventh inning was anything but a cakewalk for Kerce, who took the mound in a closing situation.
Mark May opened the final frame by taking a pitch to the hand, and Tyler Schroeder followed with a single. After a flyout and strikeout, Kerce also hit Poor, and Caden Tuck drove May home with a single to left field. The last-ditch effort ended with a strikeout from Jack Hartman.
“I think the character of these guys really showed in that seventh inning,” Wolverines’ coach Jeff Brown said. “They brought in (Kerce), who pitched well against us in Game 2. These guys did not want to give up. It showed their fight, and I am really proud of their effort.”
Pope’s title defense tour continues after Monday’s win, while Woodstock’s quest for a second straight championship in a different classification ended. The Wolverines had new faces up and down the lineup but still finished with the Region 6AAAAAA title in 2023.
After splitting its first two series of this year’s playoffs, Pope readies for a Tift County team that blew out North Atlanta in its Game 3 16-4.
“We’re playing good enough,” Turco said. “I’m just happy that we survived. I can’t say enough about how good coach Brown and them are. If we can beat them, we are playing pretty well.”
