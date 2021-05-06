BUFORD — Buford's hopes of a perfect baseball season died in Game 2 of Wednesday night’s second-round Class AAAAAA series with Pope.
The visiting Greyhounds held the nation’s No. 1 team scoreless for 11 innings in the nightcap, and pulled out a 1-0 win on Riley Frost’s walkoff RBI single in the bottom of the 11th. Dawson Campbell scored from second base on the line drive to center field, sliding in just ahead of the tag at home plate.
Buford (32-1) won Game 1 by an 8-1 margin before the thrilling Pope win sent the teams into a decisive Game 3 Thursday at 5:55 p.m.
Pope (26-9) left-hander Peyton Cariaco went nine scoreless innings in Game 2, striking out 10, walking one and scattering seven hits. The Kent State recruit pitched around four leadoff hits, including a pair of leadoff doubles, before giving way to Jon Strydom, who held the Wolves without a run in the 10th and 11th innings.
“Both teams battled and they keep running all these arms out,” Pope coach Jeff Rowland said. “We’re just finding a way to hang in. Fortunately, we hung around long enough and got a big hit. Peyton Cariaco, that’s probably one of the top two or three pitching performances we’ve ever had, under the circumstances and who it was against. I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
Unable to score, Buford squandered a brilliant pitching performance from its own lefty, Jax Brockett. The Nebraska recruit struck out 13 and walked none in seven innings, giving up four hits (two of those were in the first inning).
It was the second straight gem from a Wolves pitcher after Vanderbilt commitment Dylan Lesko struck out 10 in six innings of Game 1. He gave up three hits — an infield single and two bloop singles — and gave up one run on a hit by Carson Kerce in the fifth inning.
The stout pitching continued into the nightcap, when Pope ended Buford’s dreams of an unbeaten season. With that goal over, the Wolves have to refocus quickly for Game 3.
“(An unbeaten record) doesn’t have anything to do with the goal and that’s win your last game,” Buford head coach Stuart Chester said. “Of course, you get this far, it would be nice (to stay unbeaten). But there’s a lot of things to be said about a loss and getting squeezed and this type of situation. We’ll learn from it.”
Buford scratched out a run in each of the first two innings of the opener, then tacked on two more in the third for a 4-0 lead. The big damage came in the fourth, which Treyton Rank, who was 2-for-3, with a double, triple and an RBI, led off with a triple and then came home on Brant Baughcum’s RBI single.
Riley Stanford hit a three-run home run moments later for an 8-0 lead. He drove in Baughcum and Nate Smith, who was 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI in Game 1. Brett Rogers and Ayden Digiacomo also reached base two times each in the opener.
In Game 2, Buford couldn’t push across a run against Cariaco despite several chances. Smith led off the fourth with a double and courtesy runner Jake Pope tried to score on a groundball moments later, but he was gunned down in a close play at the plate. Stan Zagrodnik led off the fifth with a double, but was stranded there the rest of the inning.
The Wolves appeared to score in the top of the seventh after a two-out strikeout by Cariaco got away from the catcher. The throw to first wasn’t handled cleanly, allowing Jackson Gaspard to reach safely and the go-ahead run to score. But the home plate umpire stepped in and called Gaspard out for running inside the base line, which kept the game tied.
Buford also had two runners on with one out in the ninth, but Cariaco wiggled out of trouble.
Quinn Kerce had a two-out triple in the bottom of the ninth, but Pope couldn’t push him across as Gaspard finished his second straight scoreless inning of relief. Riley Stanford also worked a scoreless inning of relief before taking the loss in the 11th, which Campbell led off with a single from Campbell. Carson Kearce followed with a bunt single and after Stanford recorded a strikeout, Frost stroked his game-winning single to center.
“Great pitching,” Chester said of Game 2. “We had opportunity after opportunity. We didn’t get the timely hit that you’ve got to have.”
