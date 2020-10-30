Cobb County could come away with at least two softball state championships after Pope and Mount Paran Christian each earned opportunities in their respective classifications Friday in Columbus.
Harrison, meanwhile, can compete for the Class AAAAAAA state title if it can fight its way out of the losers’ bracket Saturday.
Class AAAAAA
Pope 3, Lassiter 1: Pope advanced to play for the championship with the victory over its east Cobb neighbor.
The Lady Greyhounds will play at 3 p.m. against the winner of Saturday’s earlier losers’ bracket game between Lassiter and Creekview. Pope needs one win to claim its second straight state title.
Kaitlin Wells got Pope on the scoreboard with a home run in the top of the first inning. The lead grew in the fourth when Bailey Chapin doubled and scored on Katie Ward’s RBI single for a 2-0 lead.
In the sixth, Wells doubled, stole third and scored on Natalie Klingler’s sacrifice fly.
Kendall Frost pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run on four hits to earn the win. Hallie Adams came in for the final 1 1/3 innings and struck out two to earn the save.
Pope 1, Creekview 0: Hallie Adams pitched a no-hitter and struck out 18 as the Lady Greyhounds won their first game Friday.
Jadyn Laneaux scored the only run of the game, coming around from first on a play that began with a bunt.
Kaitlyn Wells, Peyton McCormack and Bailey Chapin each had hits in the win.
Lassiter 8, Buford 4: The Lady Trojans advanced in the winners’ bracket of the Class AAAAAA tournament with the win.
Lassiter scored two runs in the third and three in the fourth to take a 5-0 lead. The Lady Trojans added an insurance run in the fifth and two in the sixth to secure the victory.
Class AAAAAAA
Harrison 11, Archer 3: After losing 8-0 to East Coweta, the Lady Hoyas kept their championship hopes alive with a win over Archer in their second game of the tournament.
Harrison will play North Gwinnett at 1 p.m. Saturday. A victory would set up a rematch with East Coweta in the championship.
Class A Private
Mount Paran Christian 7, Mount de Sales 3: The Lady Eagles earned the opportunity to play for the state championship after the victory.
Mount Paran will play either Mount de Sales or Strong Rock Christian at 3 p.m. The Lady Eagles will only need to win one game to claim the first title in team history.
Mount Paran Christian 6, Prince Avenue Christian 4: Marian Collins had three hits, while Malayna Tamborra struck out nine as the Lady Eagles won their first game.
Charlotte Smith added two hits in the win.
