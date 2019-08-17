The Class AAAAAA boys cross country state championship could once again come down to Pope and Harrison.
Pope finally broke through in Carrollton last November after two straight years of runner-up honors, with Harrison taking the second-place spot in 2018.
Pope got the upper hand by placing five of its runners in the top 15, while Harrison had only one. However, the Hoyas pulled into second by placing three runners between 16th and 20th.
Pope is the favorite to repeat, with five of seven runners returning. Harrison is also returning the majority of its runners, anchored by junior Sully Shelton, who finished fourth overall at the state meet.
“Sully will help us,” Harrison coach Kent Simmons said. “We also have a nice group of boys and a bit of youth and experience in there. The nice thing is that they are comfortable with each other. We have four boys who will duke it out for No. 2, 3, 4 and 5.”
Those Harrison runners include senior Matthew Wyman, juniors Noah Connelly and Brian Boyle, senior Matthew Wyman and sophomores Kaden McCey and Mark Ravenscraft.
Pope only lost two starters -- Axel Mateo and Tony Parisi -- but everyone else is back. The Greyhounds also have some of the strongest pack runners in the state. Seniors William Brown, KC Heron, Cole Heron and Nicolas Corso have all run in pressure situations and can very well finish among the front at state, like they did a year ago.
“The boys team, especially the top four, has the experience to compete at the more competitive meets and be successful,” Pope coach Cathi Monk said. “Hopefully, some of the younger boys from last year’s JV team and move up and contribute to the varsity team. The motivation of the younger boys have been incredible over the summer.”
The county meet early next month could be a measuring stick on how Pope and Harrison perform. There are also a few experienced Class AAAAAAA squads, such as Walton and Hillgrove, which will also be a factor.
Walton reached the podium in last year’s Class AAAAAAA state meet by finishing third behind South Forsyth and Lambert.
The Raiders have most of their standout runners returning. Seniors Connor Old, Alex Helms and Zac Sheffer will be key to the Raiders’ success this season, as will juniors Samuel Balboa, Evan Sommer and Harrison Waddell.
What will help Walton most of all is having a packed bottom half of the lineup.
Hillgrove won the Cobb County and Area 2AAAAAAA titles last season, but it graduated five of seven starters from that team. Senior Noah Hayes is back as the projected No. 1 runner, but the Hawks' season will hinge on how quickly their young and talented group of runners adapt to the varsity level.
Whitefield Academy came up four points shy of winning the Class A private-school title last year, and the Wolfpack will attempt to turn the corner with a younger team after losing four key runners to graduation.
It will be up to senior Devin Wade, who finished second individually at state two straight years, to lead a younger group of runners looking to break into the varsity level.
“We have a large group of sophomore boys with limited varsity experience who are eager to prove themselves,” Whitefield coach Ann Barnett said.
Boys Cross Country
Allatoona Buccaneers
Coach: Patrick Parsons, Sixth season
Last year: Fourth in Cobb County, second in Region 6AAAAAA, 14th in Class AAAAAA meet
Key runners: Isaac Hohl (So.), Lucas McCorkle (Jr.), Ethan Shepherd (Sr.), Conner Heffron (Sr.), Carter Windham (So.), Davis Windham (Fr.), Gabe Bowman (Jr.), Logan Magaw (Jr.).
Key losses: Alex Windham (Miligan), Cameron Paulk (Kennesaw State), Blake Morgan, Paul Ratliff.
Outlook: Allatoona is bringing back most of its runners from last season, and are carrying the “Why not us?” mindset. Many of them have been in pressure races and know what it takes to make it out of region and perform well at the state meet.
Harrison Hoyas
Coaches: Kent Simmons, Jason Scott, 17th season
Last year: Class AAAAAAA state runner-up, first in Region 6AAAAAA
Key runners: Sully Shelton (Jr.), Noah Connelly (Jr.), Matthew Wyman (Sr.), Brian Boyle (Jr.), Kaden McVey (So.), Mark Ravenscraft (So.).
Key losses: Andrew Scott, Matthew Wyman, Lucas Brown.
Outlook: Harrison is both a young and experienced team coming off a second place showing at the state meet. Led by Shelton, the Hoyas are looking to build on that success.
Hillgrove Hawks
Coach: Jonathan Gambrell, Sixth season
Last year: Cobb County champions,Area 2AAAAAAA champions, seventh in Class AAAAAAA
Key runners: Noah Hayes (Sr.), Evan Montoya (Sr.), Gus Warren (Sr.), Brian Niswonger (So.), Nino Madeo (So.).
Key losses: Chase Kozenok (UT Martin), Aaron Bensley (Jacksonville State), Braedon Bensley (Valdosta), Peter Brooks, Elijah Nix.
Outlook: Even though Hillgrove lost five of seven starting runners, the Hawks are bringing back a core groups that logged consistent miles over the summer. They also have plenty of up-and-comers eager to prove themselves.
Kell Longhorns
Coach: Andrea Jenkins, 10th season
Last year: 10th in Cobb County, Sixth in Region 7AAAAA
Key runners: Abe Fallick (Sr.), Joey Fredeman (Sr.), Eddie Nuebert (Sr.), Tyler Gleichweit (Sr.), Mason Day (Sr.), Eli Huey (Sr.), Jasue Marin-Ramirez, Jack Gallagher (Jr.), Zeller Moorw (Jr.).
Key losses: Owen Conrad, Daniel Gilardo, Timmy Webb.
Outlook: The Longhorns have a strong group of seniors expected to carry the load and are currently grooming the younger runners to compete at the next level.
Kennesaw Mustangs
Coach: Doug Golden, Fifth year
Last year: Seventh in Cobb County meet, fifth in Area 2AAAAAAA meet, 20th in Class AAAAAAA state meet
Key runners: Riley Kerstine (Jr.), Ryan McKee (So.), Ryne Oria (Sr.), Guy Broome (Sr.).
Key losses: Ronny Serio, Cooper Jervey.
Outlook: With key runners returning this season, the Mustangs have a sense of camaraderie and are eager to accomplish more than a year ago.
Lassiter Trojans
Coach: Scott Freed, Seventh season
Last year: Fifth in Cobb County, 11th in area 3AAAAAAA
Key runners: Ryan Rodriguez (So.), Devon Brodmyer (Sr.), Matias Herrera (Jr.), Brennan Cockerell (So.), Colin Zimmer (So.), Preston Lewenburg (Fr.).
Key losses: Alex Zimmer, Ben Harrison, Hudson Troisi.
Outlook: The Lassiter boys have embraced the idea that running in a pack is going to bring better results. They have bought into the race strategy with hope they can improve their standings and compete at state as a team.
Marietta Blue Devils
Coach: Jack Coleman 20th year
Last year: Fourth in Area 3AAAAAAA, 11th in Class AAAAAAA.
Key runners: Kamari Miller (Jr.), Jared Fortenberry (Fr.), James May (So.), Michael Bresnock (Sr.).
Key losses: Ben Gordon, Tom Eldridge, Lazzaro Pantoja.
Outlook: Marietta’s top three runners are strong, particularly Miller, with a solid pack to fill out the top seven. For the Blue Devils’ it’s a matter of staying healthy in the first half of the season.
Mount Paran Christian Eagles
Coach: Jason Beard, Eighth season
Last year: Fourth in Region 6A, 14th in Class A private school meet
Key runners: Jack Gardner (Sr.), Ben Keller (Sr.), Dylan Robillard (Sr.).
Key losses: Jonathan House (High Point).
Outlook: The Mount Paran Christian boys have a strong core of seniors as well as a large number of freshmen. That should help the Eagles make strides this season.
North Cobb Warriors
Coach: John Huff, Fourth season
Last year: Sixth in Cobb County, sixth in Area 2AAAAAAA, 22nd in Class AAAAAAA state meet
Key runners: Patrick Moran (Sr.), Bentley Huff (So.), Xavier Fabien (Jr.), Isaac Stobo (Sr.), Ryan Getz (Sr.).
Key losses: Zach Mills (West Georgia)
Outlook: After graduating four of seven runners, Moran is going to be a key piece in the lineup. The younger runners are showing potential as well, particularly the sophomore class.
Pebblebrook Falcons
Coach: Cherisse Thompson
Key runners: Mamadou Ly, Justin Swann, Jesus Vasquez-Cruz
Key losses: None
Outlook: Pebblebrook brings a core of runners looking to improve on last year.
Pope Greyhounds
Coach: Cathi Monk, 15th season
Last year: Second in Cobb County, first in Region 7AAAAAA, Class AAAAAA state champions
Key runners: William Brown (Sr.), COle Heron (Sr.), KC Heron (Sr.), Nicolas Corso (Sr.), Zane Pizzuti (Jr.), Carter Spohn (Fr.), Alex Wark (So.), Ethan Stoltz (Sr.).
Key losses: Tony Parisi (Birmingham Southern), Axel Mateo
Outlook: The Greyhounds are returning most of last year’s runners and are coming off a strong summer. Knowing they potential to defend their state championship this season, they’re running a competitive schedule to get ready for their stretch run.
South Cobb Eagles
Coach: Greg Moultrie, Fifth year
Key runner: Samuel Edens
Key losses: None
Outlook: South Cobb is still a young team looking to improve from last season.
Sprayberry Yellow Jackets
Coach: Annie Thielen, second season
Last year: 11th in Cobb County, seventh in Region 6AAAAAA
Key runners: Josh Summers (Jr.), Kyle Kosier (Sr.), Nathan Horton (Jr.), Justin Cyril (Sr.), Yen Le (Sr.), James Brown (Jr.).
Key losses: Darrell Mims, Coleman Grier.
Outlook: Sprayberry appears deeper than past years and has the energy to improve on last season.
Sprayberry Lady Yellow Jackets
Coach: Annie Thielen, second season
Last year: Seventh in Region 6AAAAAA
Key runners: Shivani Raamkumar (Sr.), Bianca Coronado (So.), Emily Summers (Fr.).
Key losses: Kelsey Pate, Yllona Cornado.
Outlook: The Lady Yellow Jackets look to surprise a few teams this season behind the leadership Raamkumar.
Walker Wolverines
Coach: Tom Auger, 14th season
Last year: Ninth in Region 6A
Key runners: Levi Walker (Jr.), Ross Davis (Sr.).
Key losses: None
Outlook: Walker has a small team on the boys, making critical for the Wolverines stay healthy. There isn’t much experience on the roster and will have to learn to compete as the season progresses.
Walton Raiders
Coach: Travis Gower, 12th season
Last year: Third in Cobb County, fifth in Area 3AAAAAAA, third in Class AAAAAAA
Key runners: Connor Old (Sr.), Alex Helms (Sr.), Zac Shaffer (Sr.), Samuel Balboa (Jr.), Harrison Waddell (Jr.), Evan Sommer (Jr.).
Key losses: Ben King
Outlook: Walton will benefit by having veteran leadership and a more experienced bottom half of the lineup. Coming off a strong track season, the Raiders can make some noise if they keep their pack within a minute of each other.
Whitefield Wolfpack
Coach: Ann Barnett, second season
Last year: first in Region 6A, second in Class A private school
Key runners: Devin Wade (Sr.), Sebastian Nandkeolyar (So.), Lee Wickham (Sr.), Taylor Wade (Fr.).
Key losses: Zachary Justice (Wheaton College), Sean Morris, Caleb Corliss, Colson Gulledge.
Outlook: The strength of the Whitefield boys is their pack camaraderie. After coming up four points shy of a state championship last year, the Wolfpack will be younger this season with the experienced Wade leading the way.
