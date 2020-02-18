The Pope baseball team has become a well-oiled machine.
Over the last five years, the Greyhounds have a record of 157-44. The last four seasons, they have played in the state championship series winning twice, and the team has recorded 30-plus wins each of the last three years.
As the victories have piled up, a winning culture has been further ingrained in a program that is known for success.
“We call it passing the torch,” Greyhounds coach Jeff Rowland said. “Each year is a new year and the identity is new for each team. We have an expectation of being successful.”
Last season the team was able to lean on those expectations. It trailed Creekview 7-0 in the fifth inning of Game 3 in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs. Instead of panicking, Pope refused to lose and came back for a dramatic 8-7 win. The three-game series became an omen. The Greyhounds ended up playing three games in all five playoff series before Heritage-Conyers finally found a way to keep them from a three-peat.
“I don’t know if you can teach grit,” Rowland said. “But we were put in some challenging series, and we could have lost in the first round. The kids just think they are supposed to win games.”
The 2019 team had a group of seniors who will be hard to replace. Pitcher Andrew Herlitz, pitcher/infielder Max Pralgo, catcher Caden Smith, outfielder Andrew Feld and high school All-American shortstop Buddy Floyd are all playing college baseball.
Despite that, the team has a returning core who can draw from the grit and winning culture to make Pope a threat to win another state championship in 2020.
“We’ll have a pretty balanced team,” Rowland said. “We’re not pitcher dominant. We’re not hitter dominant.”
Reid Robertson, a first-team all-county selection in 2019, is the likely No. 1 starter. Nate Shipley is the expected No. 2. The duo is expected to be one of the best 1-2 punches in the state. Behind them is a group of young players vying for a role. For Rowland, if that role is starter or reliever, it really doesn’t matter.
“We have a group of guys that are starting to separate themselves,” he said. “We’re going to fill those roles with guys that are the best fit. It doesn’t matter if they are a starter or a back end guy. A starter we can only pitch once a week, while a dominant late inning guy we can pitch twice.”
Offensively, outfielder James Tibbs, a Florida State commit, is expected to take more of a leadership role. The left-handed hitter can hit for average and power and will be a staple in the middle of the lineup.
Riley Frost will get a shot at replacing Floyd at shortstop, but it may not be as big a challenge as it looks from the outside. Floyd missed a significant portion of the 2019 season because of injury and Frost filled in. He ended up getting some big hits down the stretch and played an above average defense.
Infielder Blake Redman, an Ohio State commit, and catcher Jackson Brown (Jacksonville State) should also find significant spots in the lineup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.