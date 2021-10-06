Pope and Lassiter, the top two softball teams in Region 6AAAAAA, were scheduled to play Wednesday, with the winner of the game likely determining the region championship.
A Pope win would have secured the No. 1 seed for the Lady Greyhounds (25-2, 12-0), while a Lassiter win would have pushed the Lady Trojans (25-1, 11-1) into tiebreaker scenarios.
“The first game, we won 6-1,” Pope coach Ellie Viland said. “The tiebreaker ultimately comes down to runs allowed between the two teams. Since we only allowed one and they allowed six, they would have to overcome that difference.”
Lassiter would have had to beat Pope by more than six runs. If Lassiter was unable to do that, but still wins by five, then that would have pushed the teams into another tiebreaker scenario.
“Then, you look at how we scored against other teams,” Viland said. “We don’t know what team that is yet.”
It was the second matchup between the teams this season, with Pope winning the first matchup Sept. 2.
With it being the last week of region play and final region standings due Saturday night, both teams were scheduled to finish out their regular seasons Thursday. Lassiter was scheduled to play Sprayberry, while Pope was scheduled to take on Kell.
Viland said the teams may have to do some last-minute planning if the weather does not allow them to play as scheduled.
“It’s going to be a lot of planning and coordinating since everyone is in the same boat,” she said.
Pope and Lassiter will fill the top seeds from the region for the state playoffs, which could mean a repeat of last season, when the east Cobb rivals met for the state championship in Columbus.
