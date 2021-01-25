MARIETTA -- Pope fell short in its bid for a return trip to the state wrestling duals to defend its Class AAAAAA championship at the Class AAAAAA state duals qualifier Saturday.
After defeating River Ridge 63-18 in the first match of the day, the Greyhounds saw their quest for back-to-back state crowns end with a 39-38 loss to Dalton.
With a couple of wrestlers out of the lineup due to COVID-19 contact tracing, Pope found itself short handed as it was unable to earn a spot at next Saturday’s Class AAAAAA state duals championship at Lassiter.
“We lost two wrestlers because of contact tracing and it really hurt us,” Pope coach Jim Haskin said. “If you don’t have your full team, you can’t win.”
With the Greyhounds falling short, no Cobb County team will have a chance to win a state duals championship this year.
In Class AAAAAA, McEachern beat Harrison 34-33, but then got swept by Colquitt County 78-0. Walton defeated East Coweta, but then lost to Lowndes 48-17 and Marietta lost its match to Newnan 55-24.
In Class AAAAA, Kell dropped its match to Cambridge 57-22, Lassiter fell to Sequoyah and Creekview beat Allatoona 61-15.
In Class A, Washington-Wilkes beat Whitefield Academy 54-15.
Pope got off to a slow start against Dalton, falling behind 18-0 after Paul Childs was pinned in 3:56 at 152 pounds, Eric Watson was pinned in 1:44 at 160 and Aziz Jawani was pinned in 3:44 at 170.
The Greyhounds rallied back to cut their deficit to 18-12 as Fred Arthur won by pin in 3:21 at 182 and Yor Rasmussen claimed victory by pin at 3:05 at 195.
Curtis Green was pinned in 1:14 at 220, Cheikh Koha lost by pin in 3:53 at 285 and Josh Scheele lost a 7-3 decision at 106 as Dalton increased its lead to 33-12, but the Greyhounds stormed back to tie the score at 33-all as Jacob Robinson won by forfeit at 113, Carson Chela took a 5-3 decision, Joey Robinson won by pin in 22 seconds at 126 and Harrison Freese took a win by pin in 18 seconds at 138.
Jackson Guy’s victory by pin in 4:40 at 138 put Pope ahead 38-33 going into the final weight class of the match, but Alex Hearn was pinned in 1:30 to give Dalton the victory and a trip to the Class AAAAAA state duals championship.
The Greyhounds’ day got off to a strong start as they won the first five weight classes of their opening match against River Ridge.
Hearn won 16-0 at 145, then Childs claimed a victory by pin in 3:30 at 152, Watson took a pin in 2:30 at 160, Jawani won by pin in 3:03 at 170 and Arthur won 182 by pin in 2:36 to give the Greyhounds a 29-0 lead.
Pope lost the next two weight classes as Green was pinned in 2:38 and Rasmussen lost by pin in 1:55 as its advantage was cut to 29-12.
However, the Greyhounds proceeded to win five of the next six weight classes -- losing only 120 by forfeit.
Koha won by pin in 2:31 at 285, Scheele got a quick pin in 34 seconds at 106, Jacob Robinson got a pin at 113 in 32 seconds, Joey Robinson claimed victory by pin in 3:12 at 126, Guy took a pin at 132 in 47 seconds and Freese won a 19-9 decision at 138 to clinch the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.