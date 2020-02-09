ATLANTA -- Pope finished fourth in the Class AAAAAA state meet for the third straight season Saturday, while Kennesaw Mountain cracked the top five for the first time in Class AAAAAAA.
Pope, which ended up with 224 points, had its hands full keeping up with Dalton (445), Alpharetta (411) and Johns Creek (305) in the meet at Georgia Tech. Harrison also ended up in the top 10, finishing seventh with 178 points.
“We’re proud of their consistency,” Pope coach Zack Schreer said. “I’m proud that we can continue to come out as underdogs and outperform our expectations.”
Led by Mitchell Hunt, Luke Loubser, Lanston Weddington and Gabe Lacasella, Pope finshed fourth in the 200-yard medley relay with a team-record time of 1 minute, 35.32 seconds. The 200 freestyle relay of Loubser, Hunt, Lacasella and Cameron Butler were also fourth in a team-record 1:26.07.
Lacasella was third in the 50 freestyle in a team-record 21.21.
Kennesaw Mountain made school history with its performance. It was also the first time the Mustangs had two relay teams finish in the top three, and the first time since 2006 that they had a relay place in the top three.
The relay team of Ben McClain, Brett Reason, Connor Haigh and Zach Lowe were second in the 200 freestyle (1:25.35) and third in the 400 freestyle (3:07.56). The same four swimmers own Kennesaw Mountain’s top times in all three relays.
Individually, Haigh won the 100 breaststroke in 55.17.
“They were amazing,” Kennesaw Mountain coach David Reason said of his team. “They swam well (Friday) and swam just as well (Saturday), if not better. I didn’t have to say a lot. They knew what was at stake and went out and did it.”
Mount Paran Christian’s Mitchell Norton was a two time winner in the Class A-AAA meet. He defended his 200 freestyle title with a time of 1:37.71, beating the Class AAAA-AAAAA champion, Oconee County's Ryan Wylie, by more than a second.
Norton also claimed his first state title in the 100 freestyle (44.84).
Walker’s Alex Grand’Pierre was second in the 100 breaststroke (58.53) and fifth in the 200 IM (1:59.41).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.