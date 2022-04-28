MARIETTA – The Pope boys lacrosse team was able to pull out a 11-10 home win over Milton in the first round of the Class 6A-7A state playoffs on Wednesday night.
“It was a tough win for us. They are a really good team” Pope coach Carl Pfaff said. “They are very well coached. We actually played them earlier in the year, and it’s always tough to be a team twice. Our offense worked well, our defense worked really well. We just did what they needed to do to stay ahead.”
The Greyhounds (17-2) will travel to Lambert for the second round next week. It will be the second meeting between the teams, as Pope defeated the Longhorns 6-5 on the road two weeks ago. The victory was one of only two losses for Lambert (16-2) on the season.
David Friend scored four goals to lead the Greyhounds. He had a hat trick in the first half and Jimmy Dodd added two to give Pope an 8-5 halftime lead.
Jake Dodd’s goal late in the third quarter put the Greyhounds up 10-7 heading to the final period, where they held off a late Eagles' charge.
Milton scored with 44 seconds to play to pull within one, and had a couple shots in the final seconds, but was turned away.
Rigdon Green, Boozer Downs, Andrew Crandall and Liam Murray all added a goal in the win.
Owen Currier, Nick Givens and Downs all added assists.
