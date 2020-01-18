Dylan Moss scored a decisive major decision in the final match of the day, and Pope beat Richmond Hill 30-24 to clinch the Class AAAAAA dual state championship Saturday at the Macon Coliseum.
Needing a win from Moss at 195 pounds to fend off the Wildcats, the Greyhounds got just that. The senior dominated Caleb Gonser from the start, scoring four takedowns and two near-falls to win 11-3.
The dual championship was the fourth in Pope history, following a run of three straight from 2011-13. The Greyhounds will get a chance for a state championship sweep when the traditional tournament takes place next month in Macon.
“When you win the duals, it’s really special because it’s all about these kids working together, training together and growing up together,” Pope coach Jim Haskin said. “It’s all about the whole team. All the kids get along. They like each other. It’s just really special when you win a team dual because everyone involved in it.”
Richmond Hill got off to a quick start with Jakeem Littles (220) and Joe Fusile (285) getting quick pins, allowing the Wildcats to jump ahead 12-0 and put Pope in an early bind.
The Greyhounds, however, did not panic.
Aidan Karpinski (106) got a late second-period pin to cut Richmond Hill’s lead in half. After the Wildcats won a decision at 113, Pope continued chipping away, with Joey Robinson (120) and Max Druhot (126) winning decisions to trim the Wildcats’ lead to three points.
After a loss at 132 allowed Richmond Hill to get back in front by six, Pope got back-to-back major decisions from Alex Hearn (138) and Patrick Haskin (145) to take its first lead of the match at 20-18.
“That was just a good couple of matches that got us into the lead at that point,” Jim Haskin said of the wins by his son and Hearn.
Connor Weeks then used a takedown at 152 to win in overtime after losing a third-period lead.
Weeks’ comeback was key as it gave Pope a 23-18 lead. Although the Greyhounds lost at 160 and 182, limiting the losses to three-point decisions helped them maintain the lead over Richmond Hill.
Andrew Barner won a decision at 170 to give Pope a 26-21 lead before Richmond Hill’s Tate Evans scored a decision at 182 to set things up for Moss’ clincher.
Also winning state championships were Camden County (Class AAAAAAA), Woodland-Cartersville (AAAAA), Woodward Academy (AAAA), North Hall (AAA), Chattooga (AA) and Trion (A).
