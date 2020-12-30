MARIETTA -- Pope fought off a tough fourth-quarter challenge from Hillgrove to hold on for a 67-62 win in the semifinals of the Hounds Holiday Hoop Classic on Tuesday.
After leading by as many as 11 points early in the final period, the Greyhounds (7-5) successfully held off a Hawks team that managed to cut the gap to three points in the final seconds.
Pope advanced to a championship game matchup with South Forsyth on Wednesday.
“We played well, but we just couldn’t put them away,” Pope coach Pat Abney said. “To their credit, (Hillgrove is) a good team. It was a good win for us. We had trouble stopping them. We had four starters in foul trouble and a lot of our starters had to sit in the fourth quarter.”
Will Kolker scored 29 points and Cameron Bleshoy added 16 to lead the way for Pope (7-5).
Evan Cole led Hillgrove (3-4) with 13 points, while Monte VanArsdale contributed 12 -- all on 3-pointers.
After Pope took a 16-13 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 32-26 advantage at halftime, it gradually built the lead in the third period to as many as 11 points -- 47-36 -- with 1:15 remaining.
Hillgrove, however, narrowed the margin at the end of third quarter as Sterling Eason was fouled on a layup and hit his free throw and Cole drove in for a layup off of his own steal to make it 47-41 at the end of the period.
Pope nearly doubled its lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter as Zach Marinko scored on a layup. Then, Kolker was fouled on a layup and made a free throw to propel the Greyhounds to a 52-41 advantage with 5:50 remaining in the game.
Hillgrove scored the next five points, with Eason making a pair of free throws and VanArsdale connecting on a 3-pointer to cut the Pope lead to 52-46.
The same pattern repeated itself through the rest of the period as Pope would build the lead -- going up by as much as eight points -- but Hillgrove would find a way to get closer.
A layup by Jalen Royals helped the Hawks cut their deficit to 65-62 with 5 seconds left, but Kolker was fouled with 3 seconds to go and sank both free throws to give the Greyhounds their margin of victory.
“Our kids kept fighting and battling, which was a big positive,” Hillgrove coach Ed Morris said. “We came off quarantine right before Christmas, and we had 19 days off, and we came back to practice, and we’ve been over here (at Pope). So to see what our kids were able to do -- kept fighting and kept battling -- I was really proud of them. I thought that was good energy for us and a good game for us to battle right there.”
