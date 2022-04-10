KENNESAW – Pope saw a big early lead disappear, but came back to rally and beat Harrison 10-9 in a non-region game at Don Shaw Field on Saturday.
Leading 5-0 in the second inning, Pope quickly lost control of the game as Harrison scored six runs over the next three innings to go up 6-5 in the fourth before the Greyhounds rebounded with five more runs to take a 10-6 advantage through the top the sixth.
The Greyhounds weren’t completely home free, however, as the Hoyas scored three runs in their half of the sixth to close the gap at the end.
A combined eight errors were committed by the teams in the cold and windy conditions, with Harrison committing five and Pope three.
“Every year we play Harrison on spring break and every year, it seems to be some wild and crazy game where things kind of go sideways a little bit,” Pope coach Chris Turco said. “Today, we just didn’t play our best defense. The scoreboard said three (errors), but I think we made five or six. We were able to battle back and score some runs and stay in it and they did the same thing and it was kind of a shootout at the end and luckily, we scored one more run.”
Kent Schmidt went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored, while Cody McGill was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored to lead Pope (18-6), which won its 10th game in a row.
Jason Walk was 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, while Craig Kalkbrenner was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Harrison (13-9), which lost its second game in a row.
Calvin Koo was the winning pitcher for Pope, while Jack Fleming took the loss for Harrison.
Pope struck the first blow in the top of the first inning with three runs to take a 3-0 lead. The Greyhounds scored on a single by Schmidt, a double by McGill and an RBI by Jack Myers, who reached first base on an error.
Pope added two more runs in the top of the second, scoring on a double by Dawson Campbell and a sacrifice fly by Carson Kerce to make it 5-0.
However, Harrison came back with three runs in the bottom of the third, with Josh Regalla driving in a run after reaching first on an error, Kalkbrenner singling in a run and Xavier Hill -- who was a courtesy runner for catcher Dominic Stephenson -- scoring on a wild pitch to help the Hoyas cut their deficit to 5-3.
The Hoyas added two more runs in the bottom of the third, with Kalkbrenner driving in a run on a triple and then scoring on a ground-out by Garrett Pate.
Harrison went ahead in the bottom of the fourth when Walk’s RBI single gave the Hoyas 6-5 lead.
However, Pope wasn’t finished yet as it tacked on three more runs in the top of the fifth, with Myers hitting an RBI single, Tyler Orowsky driving in a run on a fielder’s choice and Cooper Orr singling in a score to make it 8-6 and then adding two more runs in the top of the sixth on Schmidt’s RBI triple and Heath Owen’s run-scoring single for a 10-6 Greyhound advantage.
Harrison rallied one more time with three runs in the bottom of the sixth as Preston Booth hit a two-RBI single and Fleming drove in the other run on a fielder’s choice.
