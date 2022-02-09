MARIETTA -- Pope withstood a furious Allatoona comeback in the fourth quarter to post a 55-50 victory Tuesday and secured the No. 4 seed for the upcoming Region 6AAAAAA tournament.
The Greyhounds (17-7, 10-5) went on a 7-0 run during the last half of the third quarter to build its biggest lead at 41-22. A 3-pointer by Blake McAlister cut the lead to 16 heading to the fourth quarter and set the stage for Allatoona’s Cayden Charles.
The 6-foot-3 combo guard scored 18 of his 23 points in the final quarter which saw the Buccaneers (14-10, 8-7) get as close as four points in the final minute before a basket by Trey Kaiser, who finished with 11 points, sealed the victory. Charles added six rebounds and three assists in the game.
"Allatoona is a good team," Pope coach Patrick Abney said. "They have a great defense and a stud in (Cayden Charles), so we knew (Tuesday) wasn't going to be easy. We like to play fast and score a lot of points, but we knew it would be a grind-it-out game. Overall I thought it was a well-played game where both teams played fundamentally sound."
The Buccaneers came out in the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run that featured a three-point play from Charles, followed by a 3-pointer from Devon Zajac, who had nine points and five rebounds, and finished with an inside jumper from McAlister, making it 41-32.
Pope responded with a pair of free throws from Will Kimjian, who led the Greyhounds with 20 points, and a 3-pointer from Kaiser. Charles made it a six-point game with a 3, followed by a 3-point play.
With 50 seconds left, Allatoona got a layup from McAlister and a deep 3-pointer from Charles to cut Pope’s lead to 51-47.
"Everything for us is learning with any kind of loss," Allatoona coach Chad Phillips said. "We look at it as a learning process. This team (Pope) is incredible with their preparation, and they are going to go back to the drawing board with us and get better and improve. We are sitting at the fifth seed and excited about the opportunity to play next week."
Pope held Allatoona to five points in the second quarter and led 27-16 at the half.
The Bucs’ Landen Pitts opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer, but Cam Bleshoy’s jumper pushed the Greyhounds’ lead back to 10 at 29-19. Bleshoy finished the game with 16 points.
