A trusted recommendation led Pope athletic director Josh Mathews to hire Jeff Welp as the new girls soccer coach.
Welp replaces Heath Green, who had coached the Greyhounds since 2016. Green resigned following the 2020 season.
Welp’s resume includes coaching club soccer with the Smyrna Soccer Club and at the high school level with Riverwood and Atlanta International School. He began coaching in 2000 at Boulder Creek Academy in Idaho. Welp also spent time as an athletic director earlier in his career.
That experience stood out to Mathews at first glance.
“You always want to try to hire people who have experience in your chair so they can help you deal with situations,” Mathews said. “Head coaches who have been athletic directors understand how to solve problems.”
Mathews also emphasized his excitement for Welp to teach in Pope’s social studies department, and called him a “high-level teacher.”
Pope has featured a strong girls soccer program in the past decade, going a combined 42-18-3 from 2016-18. It advanced to the postseason all three years before making the final four in 2018.
The Greyhounds struggled to a 2-6-1 record in 2020 before the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite last season’s slow start, Mathews believes the program is still in a great position.
“Coach Green had our program in such a good spot, it is going to be hard to get it better but we will continue to strengthen,” he said. “We do not want to just sustain.”
Welp viewed the position at Pope as an entry into a successful situation in terms of both teaching and sports. He said the positivity of the school and its academic reputation stood out to him immediately.
After primarily being a boys coach, Welp will challenge his players along with himself as he makes the switch to the girls side. He still plans to carry many of his coaching tactics from previous stops, along with adding to that positive climate at Pope.
“We do believe in having a positive environment,” Welp said. “Having soccer training should be the best thing that the kids do during the day. I try to create a positive atmosphere but still work hard and have dedication.”
Welp plans to assimilate himself into the program by working with the girls on setting collective goals rather than imposing his own. He wants to preserve his players' enjoyment of the game.
“That is something that we can develop together in our practices and our training,” Welp said. “To set goals that we all want to achieve as a team.”
