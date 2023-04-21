Pope will open the baseball playoffs Saturday with a doubleheader against Apalachee.
Apalachee (15-13) is playing it best baseball at the right time. After starting the season 3-10, it went 12-3 the rest of the way, including an eight-game winning streak.
While Pope (23-7) may be expected to win the series at home, the rest of the way toward defending its Class AAAAAA state title may be the extremely difficult.
A second-round matchup would await the Greyhounds at 2022 Class AAAAAAA state champion Woodstock, or back home against South Paulding, a semifinal team from a year ago. A potential quarterfinal matchup could be against North Atlanta, while the semifinals may feature either region foe Lassiter or Woodward Academy.
If Pope could somehow run that gauntlet, awaiting it in the championship series could be a Houston County, reigning Class AAAAAAA runner-up Allatoona, North Forsyth, 2022 Class AAAAAAA runner-up Etowah or region foe Blessed Trinity.
"I think we have a pretty tough road," Pope coach Chris Turco said.
After the Greyhounds graduated a large chunk of his state championship lineup, Turco said he knew this year's squad had potential, and much of that potential has been fulfilled.
Kent Schmidt, Eli Overstreet, Carson Kerce, Jack Myers and John Stuetzer, among others, have Pope looking like it is peaking at the right time. Overstreet is coming off a week in which he homered in four straight games, and earlier this season, Schmidt had a three-game stretch in which he went 6-for-7 with five home runs, a double, five walks and 10 RBIs.
"It was just a matter of time," Turco said. "It was just how quick could we mature."
Allatoona will open its playoff trek with a doubleheader Saturday against East Paulding (20-10), with a series victory likely meaning a showdown with Blessed Trinity. Get past the Titans, and the Buccaneers would likely make the trip to Houston County, which Turco said may be the overall favorite.
All the series in the top two classifications, with the exception of Marietta, are scheduled to begin Saturday, with a potential Game 3 Monday. Marietta (16-14), playing in its first playoff series since 2014, was scheduled to open on the road at Grayson on Friday.
Kennesaw Mountain (23-6), which won its first region championship since 2014, will host Lambert, while Hillgrove (20-10), which won its first region title since it advanced to the state championship series in 2019, will host Archer.
Walton (19-11) will host South Forsyth for a doubleheader at Marietta, while a potential Game 3 would be at the East Cobb Baseball complex. Walton has played most of their home games this season at either the LakePoint Sports or East Cobb complexes while its field has been under construction.
Other weekend series include Campbell at Richmond Hill, McEachern at Parkview, North Cobb at Denmark and Lassiter at Lanier.
Class AAAAA and Class AA teams will get their series started with a doubleheader Monday and a potential Game 3 on Tuesday. Kell is still waiting to find out its opponent, while North Cobb Christian will host Callaway, Mount Paran Christian will host Eagle's Landing Christian and Walker will travel to Landmark Christian.
In Class A Division I, Whitefield Academy will have to wait until Thursday to open its series when it hosts Jasper County.
