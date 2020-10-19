Pope has eyes on defending its Class AAAAAA softball state championship.
Harrison has eyes on making it to the state final four in Columbus at the end of the month for its own shot at a state title.
The playoff journey for the Lady Greyhounds and the Lady Hoyas, along with eight other Cobb County schools start this week.
Pope will actually have to wait a few more days to get their trek going. The Lady Greyhounds earned a bye into the second round where they will face either South Paulding or Dacula beginning Thursday. A series against Dacula would be a rematch of the state semifinal game from a year ago.
Pope (22-6) is led be its pitching ace Hallie Adams, who recently threw the 10th no-hitter of her career. That victory also set a new program career record for wins with 65.
Harrison (22-2) comes into the game on a 14-game winning streak and will host Cobb County rival Campbell in the first round.
The Lady Hoyas are averaging nearly 10 runs a game and are led by senior Grier Bruce who is among the leading candidate for Class AAAAAA Player of the Year. Bruce is hitting .462 and has hit 12 home runs and driven in 49. In 94 plate appearances, she has struck out only twice.
There are three series set to get underway on Monday. All are in Class AAAAAA — Lassiter (11-7) travels to Sequoyah (21-6), Kennesaw Mountain (17-6) will host River Ridge (25-5-1), and Allatoona (12-11-1) will play at Creekview (19-5).
The other matchups begin Tuesday. In Class AAAAAAA, North Cobb (12-16) heads to East Coweta (27-1), McEachern (7-4) travels to North Paulding, and Hillgrove (16-12-1) will play at Newnan (15-6-1). In Class A-Private, North Cobb Christian (6-8) will head to Savannah to face St. Vincent’s (7-8). All series are the best of three.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the softball schedule was amended to have quarterfinal games at school sites, allowing only the final four teams to advance to Columbus. It eliminated many of the safety concerns of having 64 teams in one place for a normal elite eight, but still allowed for the tournament to be decided at a neutral site.
