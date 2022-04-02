ACWORTH – Pope removed Allatoona from the ranks of the undefeated and created a tie for first place with the Buccaneers in Region 6AAAAAA with a 5-1 victory at Buccaneer Field on Friday.
Behind a 2-hit, complete-game effort by Jack Butler and a 3-run home run by Cooper Orr in the top of the sixth inning, Pope (16-6, 9-1) – ranked sixth in Score Atlanta’s Class AAAAAA poll -- has now seized a share of the region lead with No. 2 Allatoona (20-1, 9-1). The loss snapped the second longest winning streak in Buccaneers' program history.
“Our region is so tough, top to bottom,” Pope coach Chris Turco said. “We know we maybe tied for first today, but we have six region games left and it can go either way. We’re glad to be in the thick of it going into spring break and we understand that we have some big games after spring break and we’ve got to play well. But, we’ve put ourselves in really good position and we just hope to keep our momentum.”
Fueling that effort for Pope was Butler, a Georgia State commitment, who struck out seven Allatoona hitters and left the Buccaneers hitless the last four innings of the game.
Butler gave up his only run of the game in the first inning when Aidan Jolley’s sacrifice fly scored Jackson McElvy to give Allatoona a 1-0 lead.
“Jack has been outstanding all year for us as the No. 1 pitcher,” Turco said. “One of the things he does real well is that he throws three pitches for a strike. He pounded the zone all night. In the first inning, he had that big hit against him, but he didn’t get rattled and he maintained his composure. He came back and kept pounding the zone and trusted his pitches and was really great for us and put us in a good position to win.”
Allatoona coach Keith Hansen was also impressed with Butler, who shut down a dominant Allatoona team that averaged 10 runs and 10 hits a game going into the contest with Pope.
“You just have to tip your hat to Butler,” Hansen said. “Butler was outstanding. He kept us at bay and he mixed his pitches up and was great with his curve ball change-up early in the count and he kept us off balance. We’re averaging 12-14 hits a game, 10 runs a game and he held us to two hits. You can’t say enough about how good he was (Friday) on the mound.”
Pope tied the game 1-1 when Orr doubled and then scored on a single by Trey Kaiser in the top of the fifth. In the sixth, Heath Owen and Jack Myers singled to set the stage for Orr’s 3-run homer that would prove to be the game winner for the Greyhounds.
“Cooper hit that double the inning before and then comes out and hits a 3-run home run,” Turco said. “He’s been seeing the ball really well. This week, he tweaked a couple of things in the batting cage. He struggled a little bit last week and he committed himself to a process and it’s showing some results. I’m real proud of him for the big hit right there.”
Pope would add one more run in the top of the seventh on Kent Schmidt’s RBI single that scored Carson Kerce.
