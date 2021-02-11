It’s no surprise that Georgia baseball will work with a new starting rotation this season. That much was expected.
Emerson Hancock and Cole Wilcox — Georgia’s Friday and Saturday starters in 2020 — both left to begin their professional careers. But against Evansville to begin the season, Georgia’s starting rotation will differ more than anticipated as Ryan Webb and Jonathan Cannon aren’t expected to play.
Head coach Scott Stricklin said Cannon was diagnosed with mononucleosis two weeks ago and Webb recently tested positive for COVID-19. Neither will be rushed back onto the mound.
“You’ve got to build them up and you gotta build them up slowly,” Stricklin said during Wednesday’s virtual press conference. “Both of those guys are very questionable for opening weekend only because we're just being cautious.”
Webb’s absence will be difficult at best to replace, as he’s Georgia’s lone preseason first-team All-American. As a closer in 2020, he finished with an ERA of 1.20, 26 strikeouts and five walks in 15 innings pitched.
Cannon limited opposing batters last season to a combined .111 batting average and was named a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball, striking out 12 batters with two walks in 11 1/3 innings pitched.
C.J. Smith is the only returning pitcher from last season’s starting rotation. The 6-foot-1 left-handed pitcher finished with 20 strikeouts, 10 walks and a 3.32 ERA in 19 innings pitched in 2020.
Being Georgia’s premier starting pitcher — at least for now — is new to Smith, who normally pitched to end each weekend series. With Webb and Cannon tentatively out of the rotation, Smith has had no choice but to step into a leadership role for the Bulldogs, despite how unusual that may be to him.
“I don't think of myself as the face of the rotation, more so I like to be a guy in the background,” Smith said. “But I've definitely had to take more of a vocal approach to it this year and kind of take some guys under my wing.”
Webb and Cannon’s replacements can’t be right-handed pitchers Will Childers and Garrett Brown. Both will miss this season after having Tommy John surgery in the fall.
Adding to Georgia's troubles, Stricklin said that Michael Polk and Logan Moody are both “dinged up a little bit,” so barring a sudden change, they could miss Georgia’s opening series as well. Stricklin isn't expecting Georgia's pitching corps to be at full strength until the third weekend.
Freshmen pitchers who might contribute in the early part of the season could be left-handers Jaden Woods and Liam Sullivan. As a junior at the Marist School in Atlanta, Sullivan finished with a 1.41 ERA and a 10-1 record. Woods had an equally impressive junior high school season, posting a 1.18 ERA and a 9-2 record.
“Jaden, his fastball, the way he throws it, it just jumps at you,” said redshirt sophomore Ben Anderson. “It gets on you a lot quicker than you expect.”
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Nolan Crisp is another option. He transferred from Florida during the offseason after 21 appearances for the Gators in 2019, carrying eight saves and a 4-4 record on his resume.
But no matter what Georgia is dealing with, its 56-game season begins Feb. 19. Stricklin didn’t say who would take the mound to replace Webb and Cannon, only that it’ll be freshmen and “guys that redshirted last year.”
“We think in the long run that can be very beneficial for us because we're going to be building some depth,” Stricklin said. “But just to say that we can plug and play every year with guys like (Hancock and Wilcox), those guys are hard to find.”
