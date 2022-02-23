DACULA — Dacula's girls basketball team got the look it wanted and the second chance it needed.
Trailing by a point with 16.8 seconds left against No. 4 seed Pope, the top-seeded Falcons put the ball in the hands of senior Lazaria Spearman. Spearman, who finished the night with 18 points, took a contested 3-pointer from the left side of the arc. The ball soared through the air, rolled around the rim, deflected off a flurry of fingertips and landed in the hands of Dacula junior Emily Digby.
Digby put the ball back up and found the bottom of the net just as the final buzzer blared, lifting Dacula to a 47-46 win. The dramatic finish sent the Falcons to the second round of the Class AAAAAA state tournament.
“We got the shot we wanted with Z right there. We were lucky it kind of deflected around and Emily was in the right place at the right time, and that she had the knowledge to put it right back in,” Dacula head coach Jason Adams said. “It wasn’t the prettiest win, but we’ll definitely take it.”
Pope gave Dacula all it could handle from the opening tip.
In a constant seesaw affair, the Greyhounds took the lead in the second quarter. The Falcons didn’t see the advantage shift back to their side of the scoreboard until the 1:20 mark in the fourth quarter.
Despite playing from behind for the majority of the night, the Falcons never faltered.
“The girls are just resilient. They’re finding a way,” Adams said. “Sometimes you’ve got to find a little something extra when you need it. Sometimes you’ve got to win those that way. I’d much rather win that way than be done and not have practice (Thursday).”
Pope knocked down three 3-pointers in the opening quarter to storm out to a 15-10 lead. The visitors connected from deep twice more in the second quarter. Spearman, meanwhile, took matters into her own hands, scoring eight of Dacula’s 12 second-quarter points to pull them within 23-22 at the half.
The deficit remained unchanged approaching the fourth quarter, a Spearman block in the waning seconds keeping Pope’s lead at 34-33.
Trailing by five midway through the final quarter, Dacula freshman Jaliyah Benefield found an open look in the left corner and knocked down a trey. The shot went a long way toward shifting momentum, leading to key baskets down the stretch from sophomores Danah Nembhard and Mekera Standridge.
With 1:20 to go, Spearman found Standridge in the paint for a backdoor layup that put the Lady Falcons ahead, 45-43. Pope shaved off a point with a free throw, then jumped back in front with 24 seconds left as junior Emily Ryan received an inbound pass from under the basket and laid the ball in.
“To Pope’s credit, they shot the lights out. I mean they did not miss open shots,” Adams said. “We’ve gotten stops when we needed stops and made buckets when we need buckets. That’s kind of what you have to do in the state tournament.”
Next up for the Lady Falcons will be a second-round matchup with Bradwell Institute.
