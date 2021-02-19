MARIETTA -- Cheyenne Holloman helped lead Pope’s fourth-quarter comeback to defeat Kennesaw Mountain 30-26 in Region 6AAAAAA tournament Friday at Wheeler High School.
The Lady Greyhounds (17-10) earned the region’s third seed for the Class AAAAAA playoffs, which begin next week. The Lady Mustangs (13-11) will be the fourth seed.
This was Pope’s third win against Kennesaw Mountain this season, but it wasn’t easy as the Lady Greyhounds were held to their lowest scoring effort of the season..
“We haven’t been able to shoot the ball well for two games,” Pope coach Bill Blythe said. “We didn’t shoot well (Thursday against Kell) and we didn’t shoot well again today.”
The Lady Greyhounds led 16-13 at the half, but the Lady Mustangs would come out of the locker room to flip the narrative.
Two baskets from Chrystal Nguyen would bring the game within three points, followed by a shot from Madison Clark, who finished the game with a team-high 13 points, to bring the game within one at 20-19.
A jump shot from Shanique Reid would give the Lady Mustangs a 21-20 lead and a layup from Clark would close out the third quarter with Kennesaw Mountain ahead 23-21.
Despite trailing for the first time, the Lady Greyhounds did not let that get the best of them.
“We did a defensive switch for one, which changed the energy a little bit.” Blythe said. “And also we just started attacking a little bit more, just trying to turn the pressure up a little bit just to get them moving a little bit faster.”
Holloman brought the game within three with a layup, and tied it at 26-26 with a 3-pointer.
Katie Ward, who finished the game with eight points, allowed the Lady Greyhounds to reclaim the lead with a layup to make it 28-26.
Holloman, who led Pope with 14 points, would close the game with a layup.
