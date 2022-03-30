ACWORTH – Pope maintained its hold on second place in Region 6AAAAAA with a 3-1 victory over Allatoona on Wednesday.
The Lady Greyhounds’ forwards controlled much of the game and set up quality shots on goal, starting with the first score of the night when Carly Oubs found the back of the net at the 37 minute mark for a 1-0 lead.
Defensively, Pope (10-5-1, 5-1) limited the Lady Buccaneers attacks and it helped set up the offense for the second score of the night. Presley Morales found the net with what proved to be the deciding goal to put the Lady Greyhounds up 2-0 at halftime.
“I thought we had a great game,” coach Jen Smith said. ”We really worked well as a team, we were able to connect with good passes, we took a lot of shots tonight. We have really good team chemistry, the girls play with each other all the time, so working with each other as a team worked well for us.”
Early in the second half Pope scored again. Oubs’ header off a crossing kick found its way past the goalie for a 3-0 lead.
Allatoona (9-7, 3-3) got on the scoreboard late when Presley Neese scored the Lady Buccaneers lone goal.
Pope will host Kell in the final game of the regular season on Thursday, while Allatoona closes the season at home against Cartersville on Friday.
