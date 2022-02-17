MARIETTA — Pope used a strong defensive performance to secure a bid to the state playoffs with a 43-26 win over Lassiter in the quarterfinals of the Region 6AAAAAA tournament Thursday night at Osborne High School.
The Lady Greyhounds held the Lady Trojans to just 14 points in the first half before cruising to victory.
“I don’t think we have played enough defense,” Pope coach Bill Blythe said. “(Wednesday), that was our goal, to win often on defense, and we did that.”
With the win, Pope (15-11) will move onto the semifinals of the Region 6AAAAAA tournament, where it will face Kell on Thursday night. Lassiter (11-12) saw its season come to an end.
“I can’t be more proud of my girls,” Lassiter coach Joannah Mackenny said. “I just felt like Pope definitely executed better than we did, and you know for us, against Pope, we have to function on all cylinders, and we just fell short of that (Wednesday).”
Pope took an early 8-4 lead, with four points from Emily Ryan, who led the team with 11 points.
A 3-pointer from Ryan Thames, who finished the night with six points, to start the second quarter saw Lassiter get within one. The Lady Greyhounds, though, gained some momentum and began to pull away, going on a 13-7 run, with four points Riley Bensman, who had seven points, to go into the half up 21-14.
Pope came out of the half strong in the second half and held Lassiter to just three points in the third quarter. The Lady Greyhounds behind five points from Ryan went into the final quarter up 33-17.
The first eight points of the fourth quarter belonged to Pope, which took its largest lead of the game at 41-17 with just over four minutes remaining. Lassiter closed the game on a 9-2 run, with two 3’s from Macy Holt.
“Our goal every year is to get to the state playoffs,” Blythe said. “Fortunately, this is the fifth year we are able to get it. You cannot take it for granted. A lot of teams do take it for granted, because I guess they get there all the time, but it is so hard in this region, or any region, to get there.”
