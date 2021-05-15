CARROLLTON -- The Pope girls led the way among Cobb County teams with a third-place finish in the Class AAAAAA track and field state championships Saturday at Grisham Stadium.
Allatoona's Eric Young was Saturday's lone individual champion from the county, winning the boys 400-meter dash, while Wheeler's Allyria McBride had close runner-up finishes in both of the hurdle events.
With 47 points, the Pope girls finished third behind Westlake (94.5) and Buford (52). Alexander (46) also placed on the awards podium.
“I’m super-proud of the way the team handled itself all year,” Pope coach Jerad Johnson said. “It’s been an interesting year. The kids were excited just to have a whole season and took every opportunity to compete at the best of their ability. It was a really close-knit group that supported each other. They were there for each other all year and it showed at the end when everybody rose to the occasion and had an outstanding state track meet.”
Other local teams in the girls standings included Wheeler and South Cobb (tied for 12th, 17), Allatoona (15th, 15), Sprayberry (37th, 1) and Lassiter (38th, 1).
In the boys team standings, Pope and Allatoona were the only top-10 finishers from Cobb. The Greyhounds finished eighth (32) and the Buccaneers ninth (30).
Lassiter (11th, 22) and Sprayberry (23rd, 8) were the only other local teams placing in the boys standings.
Young was the big local winner of the day, clinching the 400 with a time of 48.07 seconds to finish ahead of Langston Hughes' Xavier Smith (48.14) and Lassiter's Tyler Hallum (48.99).
“The winning is actually great for doing it,” Young said. “I really thank all the supporters that made me so pumped up for this moment. How I ran this 400 is really strategic. How I ran it is 150, 100, 150 (meters). I let no one in each lane pass me up, and once I got to the final curve, the win was mine.”
The Allatoona junior also had a top-three finish in the 200, placing third at 21.75.
McBride came agonizingly close to being a double winner, but instead settled for second-place showings in both hurdle events.
In the 100, the Wheeler junior lost by .01 seconds to Dalton's Meg Coleman, finishing with a time of 14.61 to Coleman's 14.60. In the 300, she faded at the end and recorded a time of 42.53 to place behind Westlake's Maryson Wilson (42.22).
The first two days of the meet belonged to Pope’s Sophie Boice, who won the girls 1,600 run Thursday and the girls 3,200 Friday.
Boice won the 1,600 with a time of 5:00.64, finishing ahead of Evans' Simone Rojas (5:05.34), and the 3,200 in 10:53.06, beating out Creekview’s Makena Gates (10:59.72).
The Pope senior also helped the Lady Greyhounds to victory in the 3,200 relay, which they won Friday with a time of 9:28.16.
Other Cobb champions crowned on the first two days of the meet were Pope’s Zach Marinko in the boys high jump (6 feet, 6 inches) and South Cobb’s Cyan Green in the shot put (42-6½), both Thursday.
