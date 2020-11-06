CARROLLTON -- After 23 years, Pope's girls cross country team is state champion again.
The Lady Greyhounds won the Class AAAAAA title Friday, ascending to the top for the first time since 1997.
With a total of 74 points, Pope finished far ahead of Region 6AAAAAA rival Allatoona (134). Cambridge (144) and Lakeside-DeKalb (191) also finished on the awards podium.
“It has been a challenging year to say the least, but the girls went to practice every day with a business-like mentality and worked hard to get better,” Pope coach Cathi Monk said. “They rose to the occasion today, and I am so proud of them.”
Pope was boosted by the third-place finish of Sophie Boice, who recorded a time of 19 minutes, 57 seconds, and Lorel Golden, who was fourth at 20:10.
“Sophie has led the way all year, and Lorel has been right there as well,” Monk said. “The whole team has worked hard all year. They’re just a quality group of kids who pushed each other to get better and accomplish something special, and they did it today.”
Creekview's Makena Gates (18:43) won the championship, followed by Evans' Simone Rojas (19:37).
Boice, a senior who won both the county and region titles this season, finished her high school career with a top-three state finish after placing fifth as a sophomore in 2018 and 13th last year.
“Last year, I had some mental struggles, but, this year, I felt really strong,” Boice said. “I knew, for my team, that I had to give it my all.”
It was also a successful state meet for Allatoona, which finished as the runner-up for the second year in a row.
“This has been a real tough season,” Allatoona coach Patrick Parsons said. “We’ve been getting in shape, and it took all season. The girls had to be resilient and be persistent, and I’m so proud of them for everything they accomplished.”
Lassiter (seventh, 199) and Kell (12th, 402) were the only other county teams placing in the team standings.
In the boys race. Allatoona’s Gabriel Bowman was the lone Cobb runner in the individual top 10 with a seventh-place finish of 17:04.
Pope finished seventh (269) to lead the way among the local contingent, while Allatoona (10th, 304) also placed in the top 10.
Other Cobb teams placing in the boys standings were Lassiter (15th, 472) and Kennesaw Mountain (18th, 529).
Cambridge (108) won the team title, while South Effingham (117), Alexander (126) and Richmond Hill (144) also earned spots on the awards podium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.