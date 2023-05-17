Pope is on the cusp of winning back-to-back state titles, but a tall task awaits.
The Greyhounds will take on Houston County as the best-of-three Class AAAAAA state championship series begins Thursday at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.
A series victory would give Pope its sixth state title overall, as well as its fourth since 2017.
Pope (31-9) advanced to the title series after a dominant sweep of River Ridge. Houston County (34-6), which is ranked No. 24 nationally by MaxPreps, come in off a semifinal sweep of Etowah.
The title series, on the home field of the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers, will begin Thursday with a doubleheader at 5 p.m., with a decisive third game, if necessary, at 1 p.m. Friday.
Pope’s path to the finals came by knocking off Apalachee in the first round, 2022 Class AAAAAAA state champion Woodstock in the second round and Tift County in the quarterfinals before getting past River Ridge. The Greyhounds needed three games in the Apalachee and Woodstock series.
Houston County defeated Brunswick, Marist, Blessed Trinity and Etowah, with the Bears needing the full three games against Marist and Blessed Trinity.
“They have a lot of power hitters and really good pitching,” Pope coach Chris Turco said. “It is going to be a challenge facing some of those top-level arms.”
Pope has the pieces to be successful once again. Georgia Tech signee Carson Kerce leads the Greyhounds, hitting .469 with six homers and 46 RBIs. Kent Schmidt was not far behind, hitting .355 with six homers and 44 RBIs.
Jack Myers and John Stuetzer are also seeing the ball well as they come off a successful semifinal matchup against River Ridge. Myers was 5-of-8 in the series with two doubles and four RBIs, while Stuetzer went 6-for-9 with a walk.
Pitcher Dawson Jones, who is 6-4 on the season with a 2.13 ERA, threw 4 2/3 innings in Game 1, striking out seven and only giving up one hit, while Blythe Keisler (12-1, 2.53 ERA) threw 4 2/3 innings in Game 2. Ethan Garrett (7-1, 3.58 ERA) completes the trio of go-to stalwarts Pope will look to on the mound.
Turco said pounding the zone and not giving any free bases will be key against Houston County.
“We have a playoff practice script that we go through, and it is a three-day prep that we prepare with, like we have in the past,” Turco said. “These guys have state championship experience, so if they just stay calm, they will be able to play up to their potential.”
Houston County has touted prospects at nearly every position, including Georgia signee Ryker Chavis and 6-foot-7 Andrew Dunford, a Mercer signee. The Bears also have reigning Georgia Prep Baseball Report Player of the Year in Drew Buress, a Georgia Tech signee, at the top of their order.
“Their Game 1 and 2 pitchers, for sure, are who we are keying in on,” Turco said. “Chavis and Dunford are both excellent, and Drew Buress is one of the best players in the entire country.”
Turco said the level of competition Pope played in the regular season prepared it for what it will face Thursday. The Greyhounds share common opponents with Houston County, going 3-2 against Blessed Trinity and Tift County, while the Bears fared better against the same foes with a 5-1 record.
“We do not have to do anything out of the ordinary. We just have to relax and play our game,” Turco said. “Pick up where we left off and continue swinging the bat well.”
Pope’s era of success 2022 Class AAAAAA Champion — defeated Allatoona 2021 Class AAAAAA Semifinals 2019 Class AAAAAA Runner-up — lost to Heritage 2018 Class AAAAAA Champion — defeated Allatoona 2017 Class AAAAAA Champion — defeated Lee County 2016 Class AAAAAA Runner-up — lost to Walton 2015 Class AAAAAA Semifinals 2014 Class AAAAA First Round 2013 Class AAAAA Champion — defeated Greenbrier 2012 Class AAAA Quarterfinals 2011 Class AAAA Quarterfinals 2010 Class AAAAA First Round 2009 Class AAAAA Champion — defeated South Forsyth
