MARIETTA – Pope got its second win over Kennesaw Mountain in a little over a week, defeating its county rival 55-47 in the first round of the Hounds Holiday Hoop Classic at Pope High School on Wednesday.
The Greyhounds defeated the Mustangs 66-58 in the championship game of the Alpharetta-Pope Holiday Classic on Dec. 20.
After a close first half, Pope (12-2) pulled away from Kennesaw Mountain (6-4) in the third quarter to take control of the game and advance to the semifinals, where it will take on South Forsyth on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
“(Kennesaw Mountain is) a real good team,” Pope coach Pat Abney said. “We played them last week in the championship of the other tournament and we knew it would be a tough game. (Kennesaw Mountain) coach (Eric Blair) does a great job with his guys. They’ve got a lot of talent.”
The Mustangs fell to the consolation bracket, where it will play Woodstock on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Ryan Luttrell scored 20 points, including six 3-pointers, while Devin Royal added 10 points and Zach Bleshoy – who scored 36 points in the first game against Kennesaw Mountain – contributed nine points, despite playing with an injured back, to lead Pope.
Elijah Ford led the Mustangs with 19 points, while Hayden Hall added 10.
Kennesaw Mountain held the early advantage with a 14-12 lead at the end of the first quarter and increased its advantage to 17-12 at the beginning of the second on a 3-pointer by Hall with 7:08 remaining.
However, Pope caught fire as it proceeded to go on a 13-3 run – fueled by four 3-pointers, including back-to-back 3s by Colby West – to take a 25-20 lead and the Greyhounds ended the first half ahead 27-25.
Pope continued to stretch its advantage in the third quarter as it made three more 3-pointers – two of them by Luttrell – to finish the period with a 41-31 lead.
The Greyhounds led by as much as 12 points – 47-35 with 4:43 remaining in the game.
“I thought we made some big shots in the second half,” Abney said. “We didn’t shoot well in the first half, which they had a lot to do with it. We made some key buckets and executed in the fourth quarter really well. Their point guard (Ford) is really good and I thought we did a pretty good job containing him. Zach (Bleshoy) being hurt didn’t help a little bit, but he gamed it a little bit in the second half. Zach had 36 (points) the first time we played them, but he tweaked his back a couple of days ago in practice, so he’s kind of playing on one leg right now. It was a good win and they’re a good team.”
