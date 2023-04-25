MARIETTA – Ethan Garrett pitched five strong innings and Jack Myers went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and drove in three to lead Pope to a 12-2 victory over Apalachee in Game 3 of their opening round Class AAAAAA state playoff matchup Monday.
The Greyhounds advanced to the second round of the state playoffs where they will travel Woodstock in a matchup of state champions. The series will start with a doubleheader on Saturday, with a third game on Monday if necessary. The Wolverines won the Class AAAAAAA title last year.
“We’re going to have our hands full,” Turco said. “Woodstock is unbelievable. Coach Brown does a great job. They’re defending champs, we’re defending champs, and it will just be a great series.”
Garrett started the game for the Greyhounds, last year's Class AAAAAA champions, and in his first playoff game allowed just three hits, two runs, and struck out six.
“My man Ethan stepped up big time,” Turco said. “Sophomore in his first playoff game, and he came out and was poised like a veteran and he just came out pounded the zone all day.”
Pope (25-8) scored its runs in bunches. The effort was capped off by a five-run sixth inning which led to the game ending because of the 10-run rule.
“We felt really good that those were the two pitchers we were going to face,” Turco said. “Our guys were able to execute the approach there. We watched some video and kind of knew what we were going to face, and they did a really good job executing it.”
Scoring opened in the bottom of the first inning. John Stuetzer reached base on a hit-by-pitch, then during the next at-bat, he stole second base and reached third after the thrown down was high. Carson Kerce then grounded out to second, driving in Stuetzer. With his stolen base, Stuetzer set a new program record with his 25th of the season.
Apalachee tied the game in the top of the third with an RBI single from Judah Powell.
Pope answered right back with a three-run bottom of the third as an error followed by three straight singles put the Greyhounds up 4-1. Three more runs came across in the bottom of the fifth, including Myers' two-run shot. The final blow came in the sixth inning with Pope’s Kent Schmidt clearing the bases to add three more.
Schmidt and Cooper Orr both finished 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Carson Kerce added a double and drove in two.
