GUYTON — Pressure in a Game 3? One would have never known it by watching the Pope Greyhounds on Thursday afternoon.
For the third time this season, Pope entered a state tournament elimination game with confidence of a team that had been there, done that before leaving with a winner’s swagger.
The Greyhounds jumped out to an early lead and never let South Effingham’s hooky-playing student section get too boisterous during a 6-1 victory in the quarterfinals of the Class AAAAAA state tournament.
Pope (29-10) advanced to the semifinals for a best-of-three series against east Cobb neighbor Lassiter, starting with a doubleheader at Pope on Monday. Game 3, if necessary, would be played Tuesday.
“We have a group of guys who know how to win and what it takes. It’s in our DNA,” said senior James Tibbs, whose two-run home run jump-started the Greyhounds. “We’re aware of how we have to go about our business, and we did.”
Pope and South Effingham, the Region 2 champion, split a doubleheader Tuesday (South won the first game 9-8 and Pope the nightcap 9-3) setting up a Game 3 scenario all too familiar to the Greyhounds.
Pope has had nine straight state playoff series go to three games, winning eight.
“They’re testing my nerves,” Pope coach Jeff Rowland said. “They’re comfortable in Game 3s because they’ve been in so many of them, and that goes a long way.”
Junior left-hander Dawson Campbell looked particularly at ease. Campbell, who won Game 3 against Buford in the second round, surrendered just three hits while pitching five scoreless innings against the Mustangs.
He had a long time to think about Thursday’s start because Wednesday’s game was postponed by rain, setting up a 1 p.m. Thursday matinee.
South Effingham students had the option of attending school or going to the game — for the admission price, of course — so there was plenty of noise in a small ballpark that needed extra bleachers to accommodate the big crowd.
But Campbell never rattled.
“I’ve always been a guy who could calm his nerves — stay calm, take deep breaths,” Campbell said. “Getting ahead early was big. It made my job a lot easier. I just had to throw strikes and let my defense work.”
“We give him the ball and he gives us what we want and expect,” Rowland said.
Campbell was also a big part of the offense. He was 2-for-2 Thursday and reached base 10 times (five hits, three walks, two errors) during the three-game series.
Campbell walked on four pitches to start the game and trotted around the bases ahead of Tibbs’ homer two batters later.
Pope didn’t need any more runs, but the 12-hit attack extended the lead. Every player in the lineup reached base at least once.
Kent Schmidt, who went 3-for-3, drove in the third run with a single in the fourth inning, and the Greyhounds added three insurance runs in the fifth.
Tibbs, who is headed to Florida State, finished with a home run and a double and two RBIs. Heath Owen had two hits and drove in a run.
And now the Greyhounds can set their attention to Lassiter, a team they beat twice during the regular season in Region 6AAAAAA play.
“It should be fun because we all know a ton of kids over there,” Campbell said. “We beat them twice, but they were great games.”
