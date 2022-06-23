500_0360.jpg

Pope second baseman Connor Orr turns the double play against Allatoona in the Class AAAAAA state championship series at Truist Park.

 Anthony Stalcup

MaxPreps released its final Top 25 ranking of high school baseball teams, and it saw Class AAAAAA state champion Pope come in at No. 16.

Pope has achieved national ranks in the past, with this season marking the fifth time the Greyhounds placing in Baseball America’s season-ending top 25.

Pope finished with a 33-7 record, which included sweeping five straight playoff series. The Greyhounds went 14-2 in Region 6AAAAAA.

Pope won the state title in a two-game sweep against region rival Allatoona at Truist Park. The Greyhounds won their fifth state championship, beating the Buccaneers 9-2 and 10-0.

It was also Chris Turco's first season as Pope's head coach coach was in 2022, following a long tenure as an assistant to mentor Jeff Rowland, who retired after the 2021 season.

Woodstock ranked one spot above Pope in the MaxPreps poll after going 33-7 and defeating archrival Etowah for the Class AAAAAAA state championship.

The only other Georgia team to rank in the top 25 was Class AAAA state champion North Oconee at No. 6.

