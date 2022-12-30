MARIETTA – South Forsyth bounced back from an early onslaught to defeat Pope 58-54 in the semifinals of the Hounds Hoop Holiday Classic on Thursday.
The Greyhounds (12-3) will play east Cobb rival Walton in the boys third-place game today at 4:15 p.m., while South Forsyth (4-9) takes on Cherokee in the championship at 7:30 p.m.
Ryan Luttrell scored 16 points and Deven Royal added 13 points to lead the way for Pope.
Caleb Underwood led South Forsyth with 19 points, while Jackson Spitzer added 12 points and Charlie Gersmehl chipped in with 10 for the War Eagles.
The Greyhounds appeared on their way to a convincing victory as they jumped out to a 12-1 lead.
A layup by Royal gave Pope a 2-0 lead and Brandon Mankin made one of two free throw attempts for South Forsyth to make it 2-1, before the Greyhounds scored 10 unanswered points – eight of them by Luttrell, including two 3-pointers -- midway through the first quarter.
The run came to an end when South Forsyth’s Brock Farrell hit a 3-pointer as the War Eagles began to chip away at Pope’s lead. Another 3-pointer by Farrell and a 3 by Underwood helped get South Forsyth back in the game as the Greyhounds ended the first quarter up 18-12 and led at the half 29-27
South Forsyth finally took the lead for the first time at the beginning of the second half when Underwood’s 3-pointer gave the War Eagles a 30-29 advantage with 5:44 remaining in the third quarter.
A pair of free throws by Royal with 5:05 left put Pope back in front 31-30 and the Greyhounds maintained the advantage until Mankin made 1 of 2 free throw attempts with 1:49 to go to give South Forsyth a 37-36 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Pope regained the lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter on a couple of free throws by Royal with 7:31 remaining in the game.
However, that would be the last lead that the Greyhounds would hold as Spitzer’s jumper with 7:05 left put South Forsyth back in front 39-38, giving the War Eagles the lead for good.
